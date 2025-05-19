Heated debate over labor policies
입력 2025.05.19 (00:53)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The candidates' detailed plans for revitalizing the economy showed stark differences.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "Yellow Envelope Law" pledge was criticized by candidate Kim Moon-soo as an evil law, and a debate over the 52-hour workweek regulation also ensued.
Bang Jun-won reports.
[Report]
The Yellow Envelope Law, which is a bill that limits companies' claims for damages against unions and workers, had been vetoed by the previous administration.
Discussions on this bill led to a clash between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Are you planning to push for the Yellow Envelope Law again if you become president?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is something that is recognized by international labour organizations, so it must be done."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This does not comply with our Constitution, nor does it comply with our civil law."]
A nationwide AI policy for all citizens was also brought under fire.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "To distribute such accounts to all citizens, it would require a budget close to 12 trillion won."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There will be costs in the development stage. We will make ChatGPT available for free. It won't cost 12 trillion won or anything like that."]
A debate also erupted over the 52-hour workweek exemption for the semiconductor industry.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "As the Minister of Labor, you said yourself that extending the flexibility from a three months term to six months would be sufficient."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "How can we develop our technology and compete with other countries if you don't even allow this?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is not a statement befitting a Minister of Labor."]
There was also a heated debate regarding Lee Jae-myung's comment about the cost of coffee being 120 won.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Do you really think the cost of coffee is still 120 won?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The cost of raw materials was about 120 won back in the spring of 2019. That does not take into account labor costs or facility costs."]
Regarding the 4.5-day workweek, candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out how it would be possible without a decrease in wages, while candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that it should be approached gradually through compromise.
KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
The candidates' detailed plans for revitalizing the economy showed stark differences.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "Yellow Envelope Law" pledge was criticized by candidate Kim Moon-soo as an evil law, and a debate over the 52-hour workweek regulation also ensued.
Bang Jun-won reports.
[Report]
The Yellow Envelope Law, which is a bill that limits companies' claims for damages against unions and workers, had been vetoed by the previous administration.
Discussions on this bill led to a clash between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Are you planning to push for the Yellow Envelope Law again if you become president?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is something that is recognized by international labour organizations, so it must be done."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This does not comply with our Constitution, nor does it comply with our civil law."]
A nationwide AI policy for all citizens was also brought under fire.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "To distribute such accounts to all citizens, it would require a budget close to 12 trillion won."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There will be costs in the development stage. We will make ChatGPT available for free. It won't cost 12 trillion won or anything like that."]
A debate also erupted over the 52-hour workweek exemption for the semiconductor industry.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "As the Minister of Labor, you said yourself that extending the flexibility from a three months term to six months would be sufficient."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "How can we develop our technology and compete with other countries if you don't even allow this?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is not a statement befitting a Minister of Labor."]
There was also a heated debate regarding Lee Jae-myung's comment about the cost of coffee being 120 won.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Do you really think the cost of coffee is still 120 won?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The cost of raw materials was about 120 won back in the spring of 2019. That does not take into account labor costs or facility costs."]
Regarding the 4.5-day workweek, candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out how it would be possible without a decrease in wages, while candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that it should be approached gradually through compromise.
KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Heated debate over labor policies
-
- 입력 2025-05-19 00:53:20
[Anchor]
The candidates' detailed plans for revitalizing the economy showed stark differences.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "Yellow Envelope Law" pledge was criticized by candidate Kim Moon-soo as an evil law, and a debate over the 52-hour workweek regulation also ensued.
Bang Jun-won reports.
[Report]
The Yellow Envelope Law, which is a bill that limits companies' claims for damages against unions and workers, had been vetoed by the previous administration.
Discussions on this bill led to a clash between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Are you planning to push for the Yellow Envelope Law again if you become president?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is something that is recognized by international labour organizations, so it must be done."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This does not comply with our Constitution, nor does it comply with our civil law."]
A nationwide AI policy for all citizens was also brought under fire.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "To distribute such accounts to all citizens, it would require a budget close to 12 trillion won."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There will be costs in the development stage. We will make ChatGPT available for free. It won't cost 12 trillion won or anything like that."]
A debate also erupted over the 52-hour workweek exemption for the semiconductor industry.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "As the Minister of Labor, you said yourself that extending the flexibility from a three months term to six months would be sufficient."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "How can we develop our technology and compete with other countries if you don't even allow this?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is not a statement befitting a Minister of Labor."]
There was also a heated debate regarding Lee Jae-myung's comment about the cost of coffee being 120 won.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Do you really think the cost of coffee is still 120 won?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The cost of raw materials was about 120 won back in the spring of 2019. That does not take into account labor costs or facility costs."]
Regarding the 4.5-day workweek, candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out how it would be possible without a decrease in wages, while candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that it should be approached gradually through compromise.
KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
The candidates' detailed plans for revitalizing the economy showed stark differences.
Candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "Yellow Envelope Law" pledge was criticized by candidate Kim Moon-soo as an evil law, and a debate over the 52-hour workweek regulation also ensued.
Bang Jun-won reports.
[Report]
The Yellow Envelope Law, which is a bill that limits companies' claims for damages against unions and workers, had been vetoed by the previous administration.
Discussions on this bill led to a clash between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Are you planning to push for the Yellow Envelope Law again if you become president?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is something that is recognized by international labour organizations, so it must be done."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This does not comply with our Constitution, nor does it comply with our civil law."]
A nationwide AI policy for all citizens was also brought under fire.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "To distribute such accounts to all citizens, it would require a budget close to 12 trillion won."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There will be costs in the development stage. We will make ChatGPT available for free. It won't cost 12 trillion won or anything like that."]
A debate also erupted over the 52-hour workweek exemption for the semiconductor industry.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "As the Minister of Labor, you said yourself that extending the flexibility from a three months term to six months would be sufficient."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "How can we develop our technology and compete with other countries if you don't even allow this?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is not a statement befitting a Minister of Labor."]
There was also a heated debate regarding Lee Jae-myung's comment about the cost of coffee being 120 won.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Do you really think the cost of coffee is still 120 won?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The cost of raw materials was about 120 won back in the spring of 2019. That does not take into account labor costs or facility costs."]
Regarding the 4.5-day workweek, candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out how it would be possible without a decrease in wages, while candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that it should be approached gradually through compromise.
KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
-
-
방준원 기자 pcbang@kbs.co.kr방준원 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.