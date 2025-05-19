Heated debate over labor policies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The candidates' detailed plans for revitalizing the economy showed stark differences.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung's so-called "Yellow Envelope Law" pledge was criticized by candidate Kim Moon-soo as an evil law, and a debate over the 52-hour workweek regulation also ensued.



Bang Jun-won reports.



[Report]



The Yellow Envelope Law, which is a bill that limits companies' claims for damages against unions and workers, had been vetoed by the previous administration.

Discussions on this bill led to a clash between candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Are you planning to push for the Yellow Envelope Law again if you become president?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is something that is recognized by international labour organizations, so it must be done."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This does not comply with our Constitution, nor does it comply with our civil law."]



A nationwide AI policy for all citizens was also brought under fire.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "To distribute such accounts to all citizens, it would require a budget close to 12 trillion won."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There will be costs in the development stage. We will make ChatGPT available for free. It won't cost 12 trillion won or anything like that."]



A debate also erupted over the 52-hour workweek exemption for the semiconductor industry.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "As the Minister of Labor, you said yourself that extending the flexibility from a three months term to six months would be sufficient."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "How can we develop our technology and compete with other countries if you don't even allow this?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is not a statement befitting a Minister of Labor."]



There was also a heated debate regarding Lee Jae-myung's comment about the cost of coffee being 120 won.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Do you really think the cost of coffee is still 120 won?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The cost of raw materials was about 120 won back in the spring of 2019. That does not take into account labor costs or facility costs."]



Regarding the 4.5-day workweek, candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out how it would be possible without a decrease in wages, while candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that it should be approached gradually through compromise.



KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



