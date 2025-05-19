Candidates clash over trade issues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Right now, the urgent issue for our economy is tariffs, and the trade issues between South Korea and the U.S. have led to a clash of differing solutions from the candidates.



Next, we have Park Young-min with the report.



[Report]



The tariff negotiations with the United States, which is the biggest trade issue for our country, saw differing solutions from the candidates.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "In the future, there is a need to diversify export markets and export items, and diplomatic efforts to expand our economic territory."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "We need to hold a summit immediately before the tariff suspension ends on July 8."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "We must firmly establish the perception that we are allied countries sharing security and strategy. Our relationship with Japan must also be managed practically."]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "This is not just trade; it is an invasion of our economic sovereignty. Economic sovereignty is never a subject of negotiation."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung pointed out that the government is rushing the negotiations.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "When the U.S. President says, 'This is a negotiation to be proud of,' it implies that we were willing to give away, and it is important to take responsibility."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the importance of trust with the United States.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "If you look at the statements candidate Lee Jae-myung has been making, and is making right now, they are quite horrifying from the perspective of the U.S."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok raised issues regarding candidate Lee Jae-myung's comments related to China.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "If Trump says, 'So what, if South Korea fights with North Korea? We can just let both of them be.' Wouldn't that be problematic?"]



In the era of technological hegemony competition, candidate Lee Jae-myung discussed the need for investment in industries of advanced technology, while candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok emphasized the necessity of deregulation.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that addressing inequality is essential.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



