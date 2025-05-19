Joint offensive against Lee Jae-myung
[Anchor]
A notable point in the debate today (May 18) was the concentrated offensive by candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok against candidate Lee Jae-myung.
In particular, the issue of martial law responsibility heated up the exchanges between the candidates.
Kim Yu-dae reports.
[Report]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung started the debate with favorable remarks towards candidate Kwon Young-guk.
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "This debate is essentially a 1 to 3 structure."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It's not 1 to 3, so please don't feel too lonely."]
When candidate Kwon questioned candidate Kim Moon-soo about martial law responsibility, candidate Lee Jun-seok intervened.
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Shouldn't you apologize to the public and resign?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "What you're saying is a bit excessive."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Moderator, isn't this a debate on the economy?"]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung defended candidate Kwon.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Candidate Kwon Young-guk is saying that the economy has worsened because of the insurrection."]
A debate also ensued over Lee Jae-myung's so-called 'hotel economy theory.'
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "You said that even if hotel reservations are canceled, as long as money circulates, the economy will revive, which is a bizarre economic theory of just pumping money."]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That was an extremely simplified example in my explanation for the need for economic flow..."]
Candidate Lee Jun-seok also encouraged a joint response from candidate Kim Moon-soo.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Circulating local currency like this without growth...?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The very idea is wrong. It would lead to significant moral hazard and damage our economy..."]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized both Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok, calling their statements extreme assertions.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I don't know if this is a common characteristic of those from the People Power Party."]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo targeted Lee Jae-myung's trial regarding remittance to North Korea.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Is it possible for a governor to be unaware of a deputy governor's prison sentence? In such a situation, how can you revive the economy...?"]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung countered that it was a 'frivolous indictment' that he was unaware of.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "When your campaign received illegal political funds in the millions, you were found not guilty by claiming ignorance, right?"]
KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
