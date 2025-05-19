Amendment for four-year term

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 18), separate from the TV debate, the issue of constitutional amendment, which had been quiet for a while, has reignited.



How to reduce the powers of the president, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo have put forth significant constitutional amendment pledges.



While they may seem similar, there are clear differences.



Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung announced a constitutional amendment plan centered on allowing consecutive four-year terms.



He proposed the introduction of a four-year term system for the president and a runoff voting system for presidential elections, emphasizing the decentralization of power through the National Assembly's recommendation rights for the Prime Minister and the transfer of the Board of Audit and Inspection to the National Assembly.



He also suggested including the spirit of May 18 in the constitutional preamble and strengthening the conditions for declaring a state of emergency.



He stated that next year's local elections would be the appropriate timing, but drew the line against shortening the term.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(If the president) serves for three years, it means we're holding a presidential election to amend the constitution, but in fact, stabilizing the country is more important than the constitutional amendment...."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo presented a proposal for a constitutional amendment to shorten the term and suggested signing a 'constitutional amendment agreement.'



He proposed reducing the next president's term to three years and amending it to a four-year term system.



He also suggested abolishing the president's immunity from prosecution so that criminal trials can continue even after taking office, and completely abolishing the immunity and non-arrest privileges of members of the National Assembly.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 3: "I will promote a constitutional amendment to change the outdated 1987 system. I will reform the political, judicial, and electoral systems."]



Kim's side pointed out why Lee, who said he was not in a hurry about the constitutional amendment, suddenly brought it up and questioned the intention behind the proposal for a term extension.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Senior Spokesperson: "It is an arrogant idea to enjoy all the power that lies in front of them to the fullest and a declaration that they will head towards long-term dictatorship."]



Lee's side rebutted that they have never been passive about constitutional amendments and that this president will be the last to serve a five-year single term.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party General Election Headquarters Chief: "I clearly stated that 'the statute for consecutive terms would not apply to the next president.'"]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party stated that if a constitutional amendment is pursued, he would positively consider including the spirit of May 18 in the constitution.



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!