Candidates exchange criticism

It was a day focused on discussions while minimizing external schedules, but the candidates continued to announce their pledges and campaigned their respective positions.



As highlighted earlier on the debate, there was a dispute over candidate Lee Jae-myung's remark about the cost of coffee.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the People Power Party, emphasized the need for significant structural reforms to solve the low growth problem.



He promised to 'reshape' the economy by establishing a 'Regulations Innovation Office' to constantly monitor regulations and by easing the minimum wage system and working hour regulations.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The key is reforming regulations. By reshaping regulations, we will support our companies to soar and our industries to gain vitality."]



He also targeted Lee Jae-myung's statement made two days ago that "the cost of coffee is 120 won."



He demanded an apology from Lee, questioning, "How can you revive the economy while viewing self-employed individuals as greedy business operators?"



[Shin Sung-young/People Power Party Central Election Countermeasure Committee Spokesperson: "Considering various costs such as rent, labor costs, and electricity bills, self-employed individuals are enduring a battle for survival every day."]



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung attended the May 18 memorial ceremony and repeatedly condemned the emergency martial law.



He stated that the incomplete investigation into the May 18 incident and the punishment of those responsible led to the emergency martial law on December 3.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Because the conviction was not complete, there are attempts to carry out absurd military coups like the one on the night of December 3 last year..."]



He also criticized the People Power Party for appointing former Defense Minister Jeong Ho-yong, who was the commander of the Special Warfare Command during the May 18 incident, as an advisor to the election committee and then canceling it.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "They say they will remember May 18, but it seems their true intentions are completely different. They mock history and ridicule the victims..."]



The Democratic Party rebutted Lee's remark about the '120 won cost of coffee,' stating that he was only referring to the cost of coffee beans from five years ago and was not implying that coffee was sold at a high price.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



