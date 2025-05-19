News Today

[News Today] 1st Presidential TV debate

입력 2025.05.19 (15:45)

[LEAD]
The first televised debate of the 21st presidential election took place last night, with four major party candidates taking the stage. The debate centered on the economy, and the candidates clashed over key issues. These included funding for AI policy and tariff negotiations with the United States.

[REPORT]
Four presidential candidates sparred over the topic of economy in their first televised debate.

They presented different solutions for negotiating with the U.S. on its sweeping tariffs.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
What is the point in rushing for negotiations? Why are they in a hurry even when the new administration has not been formed?

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
A summit should be held quickly before a tariff pause ends on July 8.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
We should recognize that the U.S. is an ally sharing security strategies. We also need to manage relations with Japan with a more pragmatic approach.

Kwon Young-kook/ Korean Democratic Labor Party pres. candidate
This is not about trade. This is a violation of Korea's economic sovereignty.
Economic sovereignty is not a subject of negotiations.

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party clashed head-on over the pro-labor 'yellow envelope' bill calling for limiting companies from making claims on labor unions and employees for damages, which had been scrapped after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's veto.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
Will you push for 'the yellow envelope bill' if elected?

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
It is acknowledged even by the ILO so it must be introduced.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
This is not in accordance with the Constitution and civil law.

The issue of artificial intelligence also took center stage in the debate.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
A budget of nearly KRW 12 tn will be required to offer these accounts to all people of the nation.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Expenses will be needed in the development stage. I will make ChatGPT free for use. It will not cost KRW 12 tn.

Regarding measures to overcome the economic crisis, Lee Jae-myung stressed the need for more active fiscal policies, while Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok called for abolishing regulations and Kwon Young-kook advocated easing inequality.

