[News Today] Candidates vow constitutional amendment

입력 2025.05.19 (15:45)

[LEAD]
The debate over constitutional reform is heating up within the political circle. DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has proposed a constitutional amendment centered on introducing a two four-year term presidency and a runoff voting system in presidential elections. In response, PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo countered with his own proposal to shorten the presidential term and called for a constitutional amendment agreement.

[REPORT]
DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has proposed a constitutional amendment allowing a president to serve two four-year terms.

He is also calling for the introduction of a runoff voting system in presidential elections, a parliamentary recommendation for the appointment of a prime minister, and the decentralization of power by placing the Board of Audit and Inspection under the authority of the National Assembly.

He also proposes the formal inclusion of the spirit of the May 18th Gwangju pro-democracy movement in the Constitution's preamble and stricter conditions for martial law declaration.

As to the timing, Lee said next year's local elections could be the right time, but he drew a line regarding a shorter presidential term.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Holding a presidential election after just three years for the sake of constitutional reform would undermine national stability, which is even more important.

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has proposed a constitutional amendment agreement.

He is calling for cutting the next president's term to three years and introducing a four-year term with a one-time re-election.

He also calls for scrapping presidential immunity so criminal trials can continue after election and the complete scrapping of lawmakers' immunity from arrests and legal immunity.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate (May 3)
I will amend the Constitution to change the old 1987 system and overhaul the political and judicial and electoral systems.

Kim's camp asked why Lee suddenly brought up constitutional amendment, which he had previously said was not urgent, as well as his intention behind his proposal of two four-year presidential terms.

Shin Dong-uk / Senior spokesperson, PPP election committee
It's an arrogant plot to enjoy power to the fullest and a declaration of long-term dictatorship.

Lee's camp rebutted by saying it was never passive on constitutional amendment, and the next president will be last to serve a single five-year term.

Yun Ho-jung / Head of DP election committee HQ
We made it clear that the consecutive presidential term will not apply to the next president.

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok vowed to positively review the inclusion of the spirit of the Gwangju pro-democracy movement in the constitutional preamble if the constitutional amendment is pushed through.

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

