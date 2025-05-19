News Today

[News Today] Korea marks 1980 Gwangju Uprising

입력 2025.05.19 (15:46) 수정 2025.05.19 (15:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The 45th anniversary ceremony of the May 18th Democratization Movement was held yesterday morning amid a presidential vacancy following the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[REPORT]
The ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the May 18th Democratization Movement was held with the theme of Meeting May Again together.

The message signifies the importance of remembering and cherishing the movement with writings and sounds.

Special videos commemorating those who sacrificed their lives during the uprising were presented.

The videos were about the late activist Moon Jae-hak who inspired Han Kang's novel "Human Acts" and the late activist Yun Sang-won for whom "March for the Beloved" was written.

This is the first government-led official event held since President Yoon Suk Yeol was dismissed. Acting President Lee Ju-ho attended the ceremony.

Lee Ju-ho / Acting President
The spirit of solidarity and unity shown by Gwangju 45 years ago is the lesson we need.

Nevertheless, the May 18th Foundation said that placing soldiers next to the stage was inappropriate since they reminded people of martial law.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs explained that the soldiers were there to guard important figures and the stage direction was similar to those in the previous years.

National Human Rights Commission Chairman Ahn Chang-ho, who voted for the president's right to defense during the impeachment process, couldn't attend the ceremony due to civic groups' opposition.

"Resign! Resign!"

Present at the ceremony held fifteen days before the presidential election were Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, and Democratic Labor Party's Kwon Young-kook.

However, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo who visited the May 18th National Cemetery on May 17th was absent from the ceremony.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Korea marks 1980 Gwangju Uprising
    • 입력 2025-05-19 15:46:06
    • 수정2025-05-19 15:47:17
    News Today

[LEAD]
The 45th anniversary ceremony of the May 18th Democratization Movement was held yesterday morning amid a presidential vacancy following the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[REPORT]
The ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the May 18th Democratization Movement was held with the theme of Meeting May Again together.

The message signifies the importance of remembering and cherishing the movement with writings and sounds.

Special videos commemorating those who sacrificed their lives during the uprising were presented.

The videos were about the late activist Moon Jae-hak who inspired Han Kang's novel "Human Acts" and the late activist Yun Sang-won for whom "March for the Beloved" was written.

This is the first government-led official event held since President Yoon Suk Yeol was dismissed. Acting President Lee Ju-ho attended the ceremony.

Lee Ju-ho / Acting President
The spirit of solidarity and unity shown by Gwangju 45 years ago is the lesson we need.

Nevertheless, the May 18th Foundation said that placing soldiers next to the stage was inappropriate since they reminded people of martial law.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs explained that the soldiers were there to guard important figures and the stage direction was similar to those in the previous years.

National Human Rights Commission Chairman Ahn Chang-ho, who voted for the president's right to defense during the impeachment process, couldn't attend the ceremony due to civic groups' opposition.

"Resign! Resign!"

Present at the ceremony held fifteen days before the presidential election were Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, and Democratic Labor Party's Kwon Young-kook.

However, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo who visited the May 18th National Cemetery on May 17th was absent from the ceremony.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 내일부터 5월 전공의 추가 모집…<br>“수련 특례 적용”

정부, 내일부터 5월 전공의 추가 모집…“수련 특례 적용”
민주당 “룸살롱에서 삼겹살 <br>드시나? 뻔뻔한 거짓말”

민주당 “룸살롱에서 삼겹살 드시나? 뻔뻔한 거짓말”

이재명, ‘세대공감’ 서울 중서부 유세…민주당 “부처 인사 멈춰야”

이재명, ‘세대공감’ 서울 중서부 유세…민주당 “부처 인사 멈춰야”
오세훈 토론회서 만난 김문수·<br>이준석…세대별 공약 경쟁도

오세훈 토론회서 만난 김문수·이준석…세대별 공약 경쟁도
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.