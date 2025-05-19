[News Today] Korea marks 1980 Gwangju Uprising

News Today





[LEAD]

The 45th anniversary ceremony of the May 18th Democratization Movement was held yesterday morning amid a presidential vacancy following the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[REPORT]

The ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the May 18th Democratization Movement was held with the theme of Meeting May Again together.



The message signifies the importance of remembering and cherishing the movement with writings and sounds.



Special videos commemorating those who sacrificed their lives during the uprising were presented.



The videos were about the late activist Moon Jae-hak who inspired Han Kang's novel "Human Acts" and the late activist Yun Sang-won for whom "March for the Beloved" was written.



This is the first government-led official event held since President Yoon Suk Yeol was dismissed. Acting President Lee Ju-ho attended the ceremony.



Lee Ju-ho / Acting President

The spirit of solidarity and unity shown by Gwangju 45 years ago is the lesson we need.



Nevertheless, the May 18th Foundation said that placing soldiers next to the stage was inappropriate since they reminded people of martial law.



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs explained that the soldiers were there to guard important figures and the stage direction was similar to those in the previous years.



National Human Rights Commission Chairman Ahn Chang-ho, who voted for the president's right to defense during the impeachment process, couldn't attend the ceremony due to civic groups' opposition.



"Resign! Resign!"



Present at the ceremony held fifteen days before the presidential election were Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, and Democratic Labor Party's Kwon Young-kook.



However, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo who visited the May 18th National Cemetery on May 17th was absent from the ceremony.