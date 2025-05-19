[News Today] Kim Ju-ae’s debut on diplomatic stage

Kim Ju-ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, recently made her first appearance on the diplomatic stage on May 9th. She accompanied her father to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang for Victory Day celebrations. Her presence has sparked speculation that Kim Ju-ae is being positioned as successor to the North Korean leadership.



Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, walks to the Russian embassy to North Korea holding her father's hand.



She shakes hands with the Russian ambassador. As they say their farewells, he even gives her a peck on the cheek.



This footage shows Kim Jong-un visiting the Russian embassy for the first time to mark Russia's Victory Day on May 9.



North Korean state media for the first time called Kim Ju-ae "the most beloved daughter."



When she made her first public appearance in 2022, state media described her simply as "beloved child."



Nov. 19, 2022

He personally toured entire test-firing process with his beloved child and wife.



Later, the honorifics to describe Ju-ae were elevated to "precious child" and "respected child" and now North Korean media calls her "the most beloved child."



Pundits believe she now officially attends diplomatic events because Pyongyang's succession structure has become clear.



Cho Han-bum / Korea Institute for Nat‘l Unification

The word ‘most’ means she comes above all other children. Her appearance on the diplomatic arena is intended to show the world the succession structure.



However, some say that given the North's reclusive social structure, the real successor is someone else, while Ju-ae's role is just symbolic.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat‘l Unification

In North Korea’s male-dominated social order, using the word ‘daughter’ likely suggests a different purpose rather than signaling a successor.



A unification ministry official said that while anything is possible, Kim Ju-ae's debut on the diplomatic stage is a notable development in the North's succession structure.