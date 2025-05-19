[News Today] Robots as elderly caregivers
[LEAD]
The number of elderly people in need of care continues to rise. But finding someone to look after them is becoming harder by the day, a phenomenon known as "care-gap" is now becoming a reality. In response, attention is turning to robots.
[REPORT]
A man in his sixties found it difficult to use one side of his body after suffering a stroke.
He even had a hard time using a spoon but now he can walk with the help of a walking assistance robot.
Lee Dong-gyu / Age 69
Walking was hard because I'm paralyzed on right side. But wearing this makes it much easier to walk and do other things.
It's not easy even for a family member to assist with an immobile aged adult's personal care such as bathing or going to the bathroom.
But tending to an elderly becomes a bit easier with the help of a robot.
Song Won-gyeong / Nat'l Rehabilitation Center
These technologies can give the elderly the will to live as the robots not only help with simple physical care but also address psychological needs.
This AI-equipped robot can even be a friend to a senior citizen living alone.
The robot supposedly helps reduce depression and prevent senile dementia.
"Aren't you glad to have a guest? Aren't you really glad?"
"Grandpa, I'm glad to have a guest."
It can even send an emergency rescue message since it is connected to the communications network.
"A wildfire has erupted. The elderly in the area should evacuate..."
Kim Ji-hee / CEO, Caregiving Robot Maker
The robot can sing their favorite songs and call 119 in an emergency.
The government plans to invest 300 billion won, nearly 215 million U.S. dollars, in the so-called 'age tech' industry, but complete commercialization will be a challenge due to issues such as high prices.
