News Today

[News Today] Robots as elderly caregivers

입력 2025.05.19 (15:46) 수정 2025.05.19 (15:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The number of elderly people in need of care continues to rise. But finding someone to look after them is becoming harder by the day, a phenomenon known as "care-gap" is now becoming a reality. In response, attention is turning to robots.

[REPORT]
A man in his sixties found it difficult to use one side of his body after suffering a stroke.

He even had a hard time using a spoon but now he can walk with the help of a walking assistance robot.

Lee Dong-gyu / Age 69
Walking was hard because I'm paralyzed on right side. But wearing this makes it much easier to walk and do other things.

It's not easy even for a family member to assist with an immobile aged adult's personal care such as bathing or going to the bathroom.

But tending to an elderly becomes a bit easier with the help of a robot.

Song Won-gyeong / Nat'l Rehabilitation Center
These technologies can give the elderly the will to live as the robots not only help with simple physical care but also address psychological needs.

This AI-equipped robot can even be a friend to a senior citizen living alone.

The robot supposedly helps reduce depression and prevent senile dementia.

"Aren't you glad to have a guest? Aren't you really glad?"

"Grandpa, I'm glad to have a guest."

It can even send an emergency rescue message since it is connected to the communications network.

"A wildfire has erupted. The elderly in the area should evacuate..."

Kim Ji-hee / CEO, Caregiving Robot Maker
The robot can sing their favorite songs and call 119 in an emergency.

The government plans to invest 300 billion won, nearly 215 million U.S. dollars, in the so-called 'age tech' industry, but complete commercialization will be a challenge due to issues such as high prices.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Robots as elderly caregivers
    • 입력 2025-05-19 15:46:25
    • 수정2025-05-19 15:47:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
The number of elderly people in need of care continues to rise. But finding someone to look after them is becoming harder by the day, a phenomenon known as "care-gap" is now becoming a reality. In response, attention is turning to robots.

[REPORT]
A man in his sixties found it difficult to use one side of his body after suffering a stroke.

He even had a hard time using a spoon but now he can walk with the help of a walking assistance robot.

Lee Dong-gyu / Age 69
Walking was hard because I'm paralyzed on right side. But wearing this makes it much easier to walk and do other things.

It's not easy even for a family member to assist with an immobile aged adult's personal care such as bathing or going to the bathroom.

But tending to an elderly becomes a bit easier with the help of a robot.

Song Won-gyeong / Nat'l Rehabilitation Center
These technologies can give the elderly the will to live as the robots not only help with simple physical care but also address psychological needs.

This AI-equipped robot can even be a friend to a senior citizen living alone.

The robot supposedly helps reduce depression and prevent senile dementia.

"Aren't you glad to have a guest? Aren't you really glad?"

"Grandpa, I'm glad to have a guest."

It can even send an emergency rescue message since it is connected to the communications network.

"A wildfire has erupted. The elderly in the area should evacuate..."

Kim Ji-hee / CEO, Caregiving Robot Maker
The robot can sing their favorite songs and call 119 in an emergency.

The government plans to invest 300 billion won, nearly 215 million U.S. dollars, in the so-called 'age tech' industry, but complete commercialization will be a challenge due to issues such as high prices.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 내일부터 5월 전공의 추가 모집…<br>“수련 특례 적용”

정부, 내일부터 5월 전공의 추가 모집…“수련 특례 적용”
민주당 “룸살롱에서 삼겹살 <br>드시나? 뻔뻔한 거짓말”

민주당 “룸살롱에서 삼겹살 드시나? 뻔뻔한 거짓말”

이재명, ‘세대공감’ 서울 중서부 유세…민주당 “부처 인사 멈춰야”

이재명, ‘세대공감’ 서울 중서부 유세…민주당 “부처 인사 멈춰야”
오세훈 토론회서 만난 김문수·<br>이준석…세대별 공약 경쟁도

오세훈 토론회서 만난 김문수·이준석…세대별 공약 경쟁도
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.