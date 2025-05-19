[News Today] New life for retired sniffer dogs
입력 2025.05.19 (15:46) 수정 2025.05.19 (15:47)
[LEAD]
Since 2020, drug detection dogs have played a crucial role in Korea's battle against narcotics. They've helped intercept over 500 smuggling attempts. But what happens to these dogs after years of service? Here's their story.
[REPORT]
"Alex, go find it!"
Alexander is a veteran narcotic detection dog with four years experience.
After sniffing around the luggage for about 30 seconds,
he stops in front of a suitcase.
Inside, there is cocaine.
"Good job. Well done."
New types of drugs keep emerging endlessly.
Each time, training is repeated to familiarize the sniffer dogs with the smell.
Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer
They are trained with real drugs contained in a steel case.
The dogs' sense of smell is 10,000 times stronger than humans. To prevent a possible confusion of smells, they are never given treats.
Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer
They can only be fed dog food, with no treats. We only pet or play with them as a reward, so we do feel a bit sorry about that.
After going through one-and-a-half years of training, they work in the field for about five to six years, then they retire.
Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer
They go through a comprehensive medical check-up and socialization training.
After retiring as a sniffer dog two years ago, nine-year-old Adora joined this family.
Kim So-hyun, Kim Jeong-geun / Family adopting retired sniffer dog
He wears a tag reading 'Retired sniffer dog', and people often praise him, saying, “you were a public servant”.
Adora is now given treats as much as he likes, which was unimaginable when he was an active-duty sniffer dog.
Kim So-hyun, Kim Jeong-geun / Family adopting retired sniffer dog
He likes all foods. [He likes treats a lot.] He also likes playing in water.
29 out of 42 retired drug detection dogs have been adopted by civilian families.
