[News Today] New life for retired sniffer dogs

[LEAD]

Since 2020, drug detection dogs have played a crucial role in Korea's battle against narcotics. They've helped intercept over 500 smuggling attempts. But what happens to these dogs after years of service? Here's their story.



[REPORT]

"Alex, go find it!"



Alexander is a veteran narcotic detection dog with four years experience.



After sniffing around the luggage for about 30 seconds,



he stops in front of a suitcase.



Inside, there is cocaine.



"Good job. Well done."



New types of drugs keep emerging endlessly.



Each time, training is repeated to familiarize the sniffer dogs with the smell.



Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer

They are trained with real drugs contained in a steel case.



The dogs' sense of smell is 10,000 times stronger than humans. To prevent a possible confusion of smells, they are never given treats.



Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer

They can only be fed dog food, with no treats. We only pet or play with them as a reward, so we do feel a bit sorry about that.



After going through one-and-a-half years of training, they work in the field for about five to six years, then they retire.



Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer

They go through a comprehensive medical check-up and socialization training.



After retiring as a sniffer dog two years ago, nine-year-old Adora joined this family.



Kim So-hyun, Kim Jeong-geun / Family adopting retired sniffer dog

He wears a tag reading 'Retired sniffer dog', and people often praise him, saying, “you were a public servant”.



Adora is now given treats as much as he likes, which was unimaginable when he was an active-duty sniffer dog.



Kim So-hyun, Kim Jeong-geun / Family adopting retired sniffer dog

He likes all foods. [He likes treats a lot.] He also likes playing in water.



29 out of 42 retired drug detection dogs have been adopted by civilian families.