[News Today] New life for retired sniffer dogs

[LEAD]
Since 2020, drug detection dogs have played a crucial role in Korea's battle against narcotics. They've helped intercept over 500 smuggling attempts. But what happens to these dogs after years of service? Here's their story.

[REPORT]
"Alex, go find it!"

Alexander is a veteran narcotic detection dog with four years experience.

After sniffing around the luggage for about 30 seconds,

he stops in front of a suitcase.

Inside, there is cocaine.

"Good job. Well done."

New types of drugs keep emerging endlessly.

Each time, training is repeated to familiarize the sniffer dogs with the smell.

Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer
They are trained with real drugs contained in a steel case.

The dogs' sense of smell is 10,000 times stronger than humans. To prevent a possible confusion of smells, they are never given treats.

Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer
They can only be fed dog food, with no treats. We only pet or play with them as a reward, so we do feel a bit sorry about that.

After going through one-and-a-half years of training, they work in the field for about five to six years, then they retire.

Lee Dong-hoon / Detection dog trainer
They go through a comprehensive medical check-up and socialization training.

After retiring as a sniffer dog two years ago, nine-year-old Adora joined this family.

Kim So-hyun, Kim Jeong-geun / Family adopting retired sniffer dog
He wears a tag reading 'Retired sniffer dog', and people often praise him, saying, “you were a public servant”.

Adora is now given treats as much as he likes, which was unimaginable when he was an active-duty sniffer dog.

Kim So-hyun, Kim Jeong-geun / Family adopting retired sniffer dog
He likes all foods. [He likes treats a lot.] He also likes playing in water.

29 out of 42 retired drug detection dogs have been adopted by civilian families.

