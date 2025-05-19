[News Today] NewJeans on Billboard ‘21 Under 21’

K-pop girl groups have once again caught global attention. Billboard has named NewJeans and KATSEYE among its '21 Under 21' artists for 2025. Here's more.



Billboard announced its '21 Under 21' list for 2025.



It is a list of the most innovative and globally influential artists in their teens and early 20s.



The list is largely made up of artists from English-speaking regions such as the U.S. and Canada, but K-pop artists NewJeans and KATSEYE also made the cut.



Billboard said that "while NewJeans has made more headlines in recent months due to its legal battle with label HYBE, the past year demonstrated the continued fan enthusiasm through chart impact."



Another listed K-pop group, KATSEYE made up of multinational members, was the result of a collaboration between Korean label HYBE and an America's Geffen Records.



The sextet's song recently made it on the pop music charts in the U.S. and the UK for the first time.



Billboard said that the group was chosen for its rapid growth with its amazing stage presence.