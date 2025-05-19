Knife rampage in Siheung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been a series of knife attack incidents in Gyeonggi Province.



First, a man in his 50s of Chinese nationality wielded a knife in several locations in Siheung, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.



The police publicly sought the man who fled, and he was urgently arrested about ten hours after the first report of the crime.



The first report is by Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



A convenience store in a residential area of Siheung.



Police cordon tape has been set up.



The 56-year-old man, Cha Cheol-nam, attacked a female store owner in her 60s with a knife around 9:30 AM today (5.19).



[Nearby merchant/Voice altered: "She was stabbed and was bleeding when 119 arrived to take her to the hospital, and she was conscious but has gone into surgery...."]



Cha Cheol-nam fled in a black vehicle immediately after the crime, and upon checking the vehicle's registration, the police confirmed that the owner was a man in his 50s of Chinese nationality, referred to as A.



The police entered A's home around 11 AM and discovered A's body there.



While the police were tracking the suspect's movements, Cha Cheol-nam attacked again.



He assaulted a man in his 70s, the owner of the house where he lived, in a park located about 1 km from the convenience store where the first attack occurred.



Based on the testimony received from this man, the police located Cha Cheol-nam's home across from the convenience store where the initial incident took place around 2 PM, and found another body of a man in his 50s of Chinese nationality there.



According to police investigations, the two deceased Chinese individuals are believed to be brothers.



It was found that the distance between the house where the brothers lived and Cha Cheol-nam's house is about 100 meters.



The police apprehended Cha Cheol-nam near the Sihwa Lake about an hour after issuing a public wanted notice for him.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



