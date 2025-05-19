[Exclusive] Drunken knife attack

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Earlier today (5.19), there was also a knife attack in Dongtan, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



A man in his 40s, also of Chinese nationality, charged at a group of young men and women in their 20s.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has exclusively obtained footage of this shocking and urgent situation.



[Report]



In the early morning hours, on a roadside in Dongtan, Hwaseong.



A man rushes towards a group standing on the road.



The man follows a fleeing person into a store.



He is holding a weapon in his hand.



[Witness/Voice altered: "Five people were gathered outside, getting ready to go home, when suddenly he came at them with a knife. Fortunately, the person who entered the store blocked the door."]



He soon turns around and comes out of the store, charging at other members of the group again.



Around 4 AM today, he launched a knife attack against five young men and women gathered at a store near Dongtan Lake Park.



The man in the CCTV footage has been identified as Mr. A, a 40-year-old of Chinese nationality.



Mr. A, who was threatening the group with a weapon, fled on an electric scooter that he is presumed to have brought with him.



Upon receiving the report, the police issued a 'Code Zero,' indicating a rapid response to violent crime, and arrested Mr. A around 4:40 AM, about 30 minutes after the incident occurred.



At the time of the crime, Mr. A was found to be intoxicated and was in possession of several weapons.



[Store owner/Voice altered: "He smelled strongly of alcohol, and his eyes were a bit glazed over; it was scary. He didn't seem to be in his right mind."]



According to police investigations, Mr. A had no prior acquaintance with the victims.



Thanks to the victims' quick escape, no one was injured, but it could have led to serious harm.



The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for Mr. A on charges of attempted murder.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



