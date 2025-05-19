News 9

[Exclusive] Drunken knife attack

입력 2025.05.19 (22:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Earlier today (5.19), there was also a knife attack in Dongtan, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

A man in his 40s, also of Chinese nationality, charged at a group of young men and women in their 20s.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has exclusively obtained footage of this shocking and urgent situation.

[Report]

In the early morning hours, on a roadside in Dongtan, Hwaseong.

A man rushes towards a group standing on the road.

The man follows a fleeing person into a store.

He is holding a weapon in his hand.

[Witness/Voice altered: "Five people were gathered outside, getting ready to go home, when suddenly he came at them with a knife. Fortunately, the person who entered the store blocked the door."]

He soon turns around and comes out of the store, charging at other members of the group again.

Around 4 AM today, he launched a knife attack against five young men and women gathered at a store near Dongtan Lake Park.

The man in the CCTV footage has been identified as Mr. A, a 40-year-old of Chinese nationality.

Mr. A, who was threatening the group with a weapon, fled on an electric scooter that he is presumed to have brought with him.

Upon receiving the report, the police issued a 'Code Zero,' indicating a rapid response to violent crime, and arrested Mr. A around 4:40 AM, about 30 minutes after the incident occurred.

At the time of the crime, Mr. A was found to be intoxicated and was in possession of several weapons.

[Store owner/Voice altered: "He smelled strongly of alcohol, and his eyes were a bit glazed over; it was scary. He didn't seem to be in his right mind."]

According to police investigations, Mr. A had no prior acquaintance with the victims.

Thanks to the victims' quick escape, no one was injured, but it could have led to serious harm.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for Mr. A on charges of attempted murder.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Drunken knife attack
    • 입력 2025-05-19 22:44:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Earlier today (5.19), there was also a knife attack in Dongtan, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

A man in his 40s, also of Chinese nationality, charged at a group of young men and women in their 20s.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has exclusively obtained footage of this shocking and urgent situation.

[Report]

In the early morning hours, on a roadside in Dongtan, Hwaseong.

A man rushes towards a group standing on the road.

The man follows a fleeing person into a store.

He is holding a weapon in his hand.

[Witness/Voice altered: "Five people were gathered outside, getting ready to go home, when suddenly he came at them with a knife. Fortunately, the person who entered the store blocked the door."]

He soon turns around and comes out of the store, charging at other members of the group again.

Around 4 AM today, he launched a knife attack against five young men and women gathered at a store near Dongtan Lake Park.

The man in the CCTV footage has been identified as Mr. A, a 40-year-old of Chinese nationality.

Mr. A, who was threatening the group with a weapon, fled on an electric scooter that he is presumed to have brought with him.

Upon receiving the report, the police issued a 'Code Zero,' indicating a rapid response to violent crime, and arrested Mr. A around 4:40 AM, about 30 minutes after the incident occurred.

At the time of the crime, Mr. A was found to be intoxicated and was in possession of several weapons.

[Store owner/Voice altered: "He smelled strongly of alcohol, and his eyes were a bit glazed over; it was scary. He didn't seem to be in his right mind."]

According to police investigations, Mr. A had no prior acquaintance with the victims.

Thanks to the victims' quick escape, no one was injured, but it could have led to serious harm.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for Mr. A on charges of attempted murder.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포
‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방<br>…고소·고발 격화

‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방…고소·고발 격화
“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…<br>“접대 의혹 사진 공개”

“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…“접대 의혹 사진 공개”
질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져

질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.