Kim Moon-soo pushes unity

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party also met with voters in Seoul today (5.19).



He is reaching out to candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party again, attempting to unify the conservative front.



It is reported that former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has expressed his support from the United States.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]



This is the first nighttime campaign in Seoul since the official election campaign began.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the GTX project he promoted during his time as Gyeonggi Province Governor, confidently stating he would become a clean economic president.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will create many dream jobs for our young people, the good jobs they talk about."]



On the occasion of the Coming-of-Age Day, he also announced youth pledges.



He promised to introduce military service bonus points, expand scholarships for university students, and support housing costs for young and newlywed couples.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The reason I do politics, the reason I want to become president, is to help you young people achieve your dreams...."]



While visiting the Korean Senior Citizens Association, he also presented policies for the elderly, including increasing basic pensions for vulnerable groups and covering nursing costs in nursing hospitals.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will ensure that our country supports you to spend your old age healthily and vibrantly."]



He continued efforts for unification within the conservative camp.



At a discussion hosted by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, he reached out to candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, stating, "I do not see you as from a different party," and extended his hand again.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The party has made mistakes in the past, and candidate Lee Jun-seok is struggling outside, but we should go together with the same policy direction...."]



Meanwhile, it has been reported that former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has expressed his support for candidate Kim Moon-soo.



Former Mayor Hong met with a special envoy from the People Power Party and reportedly said, "A conservative unification is necessary," and "Since former President Yoon has left the party, I support candidate Kim Moon-soo."



Presenting himself as a conservative candidate who can appeal to all generations and demographics, Kim Moon-soo plans to continue outreach to marginalized groups by visiting a shantytown tomorrow (5.20).



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



