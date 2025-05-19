Parties clash after debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the first presidential candidate TV debate that took place yesterday (5.18), each party has given responses that reflect their own interests and self-praise.



On the other hand, they harshly evaluated and criticized their opponents.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.



[Report]



The Democratic Party self-evaluated that candidate Lee Jae-myung's stability and presence were clearly demonstrated.



[Park Chan-dae/Chairman of the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "It has become even clearer that the only person who can definitely take responsibility for the people's lives is candidate Lee Jae-myung."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo was belittled as 'unprepared,' while candidate Lee Jun-seok was dismissed as being at a 'scholarship quiz' level.



[Hwang Jeong-ah/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party's Election Committee: "(Candidate Kim Moon-soo) showed an incompetent and irresponsible image that resembles Yoon Suk Yeol, confirming that he is indeed 'Yoon Suk Yeol's representative.'"]



The People Power Party evaluated candidate Kim Moon-soo's performance as a complete victory, providing trust with a solid market economy philosophy.



[Yun Jae-ok/Head of the People Power Party's Election Committee: "The majority of evaluations indicate that he participated in the debate sincerely, seriously, and humbly."]



They criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung's debate as 'a typical example of irresponsibility,' stating that he was 'lacking in character and qualifications.'



[Shin Dong-wook/Senior Spokesperson for the People Power Party's Election Committee: “When faced with tough questions, he would say, ‘We’ll see when the time comes’ or ‘We’ll handle it appropriately then.’ It just shows he was totally unprepared.”]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: “He creates extreme hypotheticals and then attacks his opponent for being ‘extreme’ when they challenge him. Who would consider someone like that fit to lead the country?”]



After the debate, candidate Kwon Young-guk, who refused to shake hands with candidate Kim, repeatedly criticized him for advocating martial law and lacking the qualifications to run.



Ahead of the main presidential vote on June 3, overseas voting begins tomorrow (5.20), with 250,000 overseas voters set to participate across 118 countries.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!