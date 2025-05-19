News 9

Gwangju tire fire fallout

입력 2025.05.19 (23:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The fire at the Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju has continued for three days, leading to increased damage from smoke and dust.

Residents are complaining of health issues due to harmful substances emitted from burning raw rubber, and restaurants and shops have seen a drop in customers.

Reporter Son Min-joo has the story.

[Report]

Smoke is continuously billowing out, covering residential areas as it is carried by the wind.

In nearby apartments, parked cars are stained with black dust.

The smoke has not cleared, making the sky appear hazy even during the day.

The hallways of nearby apartments are filled with a pungent smell, making it impossible to live without wearing masks.

Residents are wearing masks even inside their homes.

[Han Geum-yong/Local Resident: "My throat feels a bit strange. So I'm planning to visit the health center with a friend."]

No matter how much they clean, black ash quickly stains white towels.

Despite cleaning all morning and opening the doors, the restaurant has seen a complete drop in customers.

["(How's lunch?) Just one team. (Normally?) Normally, many come during lunch."]

The immediate damage is concerning, but the future is even more worrisome.

The factory employees, who were the main customers, are unable to visit due to the factory's shutdown.

[Yoo Yo-sook/Restaurant Owner: "It's frustrating. Business is not doing well, and on top of that, it's hard to make a living like this."]

The damage reporting center has been crowded with residents since early morning.

Some are reporting health issues such as sore throats or nausea, while others are filing complaints about contamination from dust, damage to crops, and business losses.

Even if the fire is extinguished, the smoke and smell from burning rubber are expected to linger for some time, indicating that residents will continue to face inconveniences.

This is KBS News, Son Min-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gwangju tire fire fallout
    • 입력 2025-05-19 23:18:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The fire at the Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju has continued for three days, leading to increased damage from smoke and dust.

Residents are complaining of health issues due to harmful substances emitted from burning raw rubber, and restaurants and shops have seen a drop in customers.

Reporter Son Min-joo has the story.

[Report]

Smoke is continuously billowing out, covering residential areas as it is carried by the wind.

In nearby apartments, parked cars are stained with black dust.

The smoke has not cleared, making the sky appear hazy even during the day.

The hallways of nearby apartments are filled with a pungent smell, making it impossible to live without wearing masks.

Residents are wearing masks even inside their homes.

[Han Geum-yong/Local Resident: "My throat feels a bit strange. So I'm planning to visit the health center with a friend."]

No matter how much they clean, black ash quickly stains white towels.

Despite cleaning all morning and opening the doors, the restaurant has seen a complete drop in customers.

["(How's lunch?) Just one team. (Normally?) Normally, many come during lunch."]

The immediate damage is concerning, but the future is even more worrisome.

The factory employees, who were the main customers, are unable to visit due to the factory's shutdown.

[Yoo Yo-sook/Restaurant Owner: "It's frustrating. Business is not doing well, and on top of that, it's hard to make a living like this."]

The damage reporting center has been crowded with residents since early morning.

Some are reporting health issues such as sore throats or nausea, while others are filing complaints about contamination from dust, damage to crops, and business losses.

Even if the fire is extinguished, the smoke and smell from burning rubber are expected to linger for some time, indicating that residents will continue to face inconveniences.

This is KBS News, Son Min-joo.
손민주
손민주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포
‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방<br>…고소·고발 격화

‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방…고소·고발 격화
“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…<br>“접대 의혹 사진 공개”

“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…“접대 의혹 사진 공개”
질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져

질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.