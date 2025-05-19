Gwangju tire fire fallout

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The fire at the Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju has continued for three days, leading to increased damage from smoke and dust.



Residents are complaining of health issues due to harmful substances emitted from burning raw rubber, and restaurants and shops have seen a drop in customers.



Reporter Son Min-joo has the story.



[Report]



Smoke is continuously billowing out, covering residential areas as it is carried by the wind.



In nearby apartments, parked cars are stained with black dust.



The smoke has not cleared, making the sky appear hazy even during the day.



The hallways of nearby apartments are filled with a pungent smell, making it impossible to live without wearing masks.



Residents are wearing masks even inside their homes.



[Han Geum-yong/Local Resident: "My throat feels a bit strange. So I'm planning to visit the health center with a friend."]



No matter how much they clean, black ash quickly stains white towels.



Despite cleaning all morning and opening the doors, the restaurant has seen a complete drop in customers.



["(How's lunch?) Just one team. (Normally?) Normally, many come during lunch."]



The immediate damage is concerning, but the future is even more worrisome.



The factory employees, who were the main customers, are unable to visit due to the factory's shutdown.



[Yoo Yo-sook/Restaurant Owner: "It's frustrating. Business is not doing well, and on top of that, it's hard to make a living like this."]



The damage reporting center has been crowded with residents since early morning.



Some are reporting health issues such as sore throats or nausea, while others are filing complaints about contamination from dust, damage to crops, and business losses.



Even if the fire is extinguished, the smoke and smell from burning rubber are expected to linger for some time, indicating that residents will continue to face inconveniences.



This is KBS News, Son Min-joo.



