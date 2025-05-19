News 9

Lunch box expiry fraud

[Anchor]

A food company that falsely labeled the expiration dates of convenience store lunch boxes has been caught by authorities.

In convenience stores, a warning sound goes off when the barcode is scanned after the expiration date, but if the expiration date is falsely labeled, this system can become useless.

Kim Ha-eun reports.

[Report]

Members of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's inspection team raid a food company in Jangseong, Jeollanam-do.

A large number of lunch boxes with falsified manufacturing times are discovered.

[Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Investigator: "May 7th, Wednesday, 14:32. Manufacturing date: May 7th, 2025, 19:00."]

They extended the expiration date by making it appear as if it was made at 7 PM, five hours after it was actually made at 2 PM.

More than 1,800 products, including forged lunch boxes, sandwiches, and hamburgers, were seized on-site.

The company caught has been supplying products to convenience stores nationwide, including in Gwangju, Sejong, Daegu, and Busan.

It is expected that the extent to which products with falsified expiration dates have circulated in the market will be revealed in future investigations.

[Baek Nam-yi/Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Official: "We will identify the cause and, once the data is submitted, we will review it closely to strengthen safety management to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future."]

Consumers who have trusted and purchased convenience store lunch boxes are shocked and anxious.

In particular, the 'time barcode' system, which sounds a warning when scanning the barcode of expired products, is rendered ineffective.

[Moon Si-hwan/University Student: "Convenience store lunch boxes are not made on the spot; they are stored for a long time. If they are past the expiration date, I would feel very betrayed."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has reported the company for violating the Food Labeling and Advertising Act and requested administrative action from the relevant local government.

KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

