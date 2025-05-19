News 9

Arrest after public manhunt

입력 2025.05.19 (23:43)

[Anchor]

Yes, Cha Cheol-nam, who was urgently arrested, is now detained at the Siheung Police Station.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung is on the scene.

Gong, there was even a temporary order to refrain from going out, so citizens must have been quite anxious.

How is the investigation proceeding now?

[Report]

Yes, Cha Cheol-nam was transported to the Siheung Police Station around 8:30 PM just a short while ago.

Although it is late, a nighttime investigation is underway to confirm the relationship with the victim and the specific circumstances of the incident.

When asked by reporters if he had anything to say to the victims, Mr. Cha expressed, "I am heartbroken," but claimed that he committed murder because they borrowed money from him and did not repay it.

Earlier, at 1:23 PM today (May 19), Mr. Cha stabbed a man in his 70s with a weapon and then began to flee on a bicycle.

After that, at 2:03 PM, he abandoned the bicycle near the Shihwa Lake in Siheung and ran away.

To ensure the swift arrest of Mr. Cha, the police converted the case to a public wanted notice around 6:30 PM today and established an investigation headquarters led by the head of the Southern Gyeonggi Police Agency's investigation department.

After mobilizing all available personnel, they apprehended Mr. Cha at 7:24 PM through a checkpoint about 300 meters from where he abandoned the bicycle.

The police stated that Mr. Cha confessed to the crime at the scene.

After the investigation, the police plan to apply for a detention warrant for Mr. Cha on charges of murder and attempted murder after confirming the exact motive for the crime.

As news of Mr. Cha's crime spread, the Siheung City Hall sent out a safety notice asking residents to refrain from going out and to be cautious.

After the arrest was completed, they announced, "We hope you can return to your daily lives with peace of mind."

However, residents are unable to hide their anxiety over the series of knife attacks that occurred in broad daylight.

This has been Gong Min-kyung from KBS News at the Siheung Police Station.

