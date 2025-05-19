News 9

Yoon trial centers on calls

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, former President Yoon entered the courtroom without saying a word for the fourth trial regarding the charges of insurrection today (5.19).

During today's trial, the phone calls of former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun during the emergency martial law became a point of contention.

There were testimonies that former Commander Kwak received several urgent phone calls and stated, "I will break down the door and enter."

Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

At the second court photo line, former President Yoon Suk Yeol remained silent.

He passed questions regarding his departure from the People Power Party to his lawyer.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(Do you have anything to say regarding your departure? Please share your thoughts on the trial.) The lawyer can comment."]

In the fourth trial, the testimony of Brigadier General Park Jeong-hwan, who was sitting right next to former Commander Kwak during the emergency martial law, was conducted.

Brigadier General Park testified that former Commander Kwak received several urgent phone calls and repeated that he understood, stating that he would "break down the door and enter."

Former Commander Kwak testified that he received similar instructions from former President Yoon and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun during the Constitutional Court impeachment trial in February.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander/Feb. 2025/6th Hearing: "It seems that the quorum for the decision has not yet been met. Quickly break down the door of the National Assembly and pull out the people inside."]

However, Brigadier General Park added that he did not know who he was speaking to at the time, but thought it was former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

A memo that Brigadier General Park wrote about the situation at the time was also revealed.

He explained the memo by saying, “It was an extraordinary situation, and I felt it was wrong. I thought I should record the key statements.”

With additional charges of abuse of power against Yoon now part of the case, the trial is gaining momentum as both sides present evidence and witness testimony.

Meanwhile, regarding reports that former President Yoon communicated with figures from the People Power Party before and after the martial law, his side strongly opposed, stating it was "part of an effort to influence the trial or embarrass him."

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

