Lee Jae-myung campaigns in Seoul

입력 2025.05.19 (23:43)

[Anchor]

There are two weeks left until the presidential election.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung will begin concentrated campaigning in Seoul and the metropolitan area starting today (May 19).

Candidate Lee emphasized that the real big tent for integration is the Democratic Party, focusing on expanding its outreach.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin reports.

[Report]

["Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!"]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung has launched a concentrated campaign in the western region of Seoul.

He reiterated the importance of integration, stating that ideology or values do not matter for a better life for the people.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It doesn't matter if the policy is a red policy or a blue policy..."]

Kim Sang-wook, a former member of the People Power Party who left to join the Democratic Party, campaigned alongside him, and former Reform Party leader Her Eun-a declared her support for Candidate Lee.

[Her Eun-a/Former Reform Party Leader: "Who is the candidate that does addition politics instead of subtraction politics? (Lee Jae-myung!)"]

Candidate Lee asserted that the Democratic Party is the true big tent and emphasized the need for outreach.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I wonder if there are people suffering by flocking to a torn fake big tent, so please come to the real big tent, the Democratic Party."]

As threats to Candidate Lee's safety continue, a mobile bulletproof glass barrier has also appeared at the campaign site.

He also targeted voters by generation.

He visited the Korean Senior Citizens Association, promising to address the issue of elderly poverty and appealing to the older demographic, which has shown weak support.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I hope you will give us a lot of advice and play a big role in overcoming this crisis..."]

He also met with young voters in Hongdae, a hub of youth culture.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(Hongdae) is the center of young culture, isn't it? As a cultural powerhouse, South Korea must..."]

Tomorrow (May 20), he will visit the northwestern region of Gyeonggi Province to capture the metropolitan vote.

Meanwhile, some supporters of Park Geun-hye have declared their support for Candidate Lee, stating they will leave the People Power Party, which lacks self-reflection.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

