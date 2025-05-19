Lee Jun-seok targets Honam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has returned to Gwangju.



He stated that it is time for the Honam region to diversify its investments, claiming that he is the right person for the job.



He emphasizes that he is a conservative candidate who can broaden the party's appeal.



Continuing with reporter Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



The first schedule of the second week of the official election campaign.



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok visited the construction site of the 'Gwangju Complex Shopping Mall'.



This is a key pledge for the Honam region that candidate Lee championed during the last presidential election.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "From my perspective, I will continue to support this as if I have added a spoonful."]



He also promised to significantly increase cultural facilities such as libraries, targeting the younger generation in Gwangju.



He appealed that it is now time for Jeolla Province to diversify its investments, asserting that he is the right person for the job.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(Like former President Roh Moo-hyun) challenged the Yeongnam region in various ways, I have always shown clear actions for the spirit of May 18 and the development of the Gwangju region, and I am that right person...."]



Candidate Lee visited the site of the Kumho Tire factory fire to encourage firefighters and volunteers.



["You are working so hard, I will be there soon."]



He also promised definite rewards for research achievements when meeting with science and engineering students.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are worried about making a living and spending your remaining time looking at coins in the bathroom, South Korea's research achievements cannot be realized."]



Candidate Lee will continue his schedule in Honam tomorrow (May 20).



His strategy is to highlight that he is a conservative candidate who can expand his appeal through active outreach in the Honam region.



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



