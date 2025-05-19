News 9

Third fatal accident at SPC

[Anchor]

Another incident has occurred where a worker died after getting caught in a machine at an SPC affiliate bakery.

This is the third time a worker has died at an SPC affiliate factory since 2022.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the story.

[Report]

In the dark early morning, an ambulance rushes through an empty intersection.

A truck from the bakery factory is coming out in the direction the ambulance entered.

Around 3 AM today (5.19), a female worker in her 50s died in an accident at the SPC Samlip bakery factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

It is understood that the accident occurred while she was lubricating a conveyor belt and her upper body got caught.

The SPC Samlip Siheung factory has suspended operations.

This is the third fatal accident at an SPC affiliate factory.

In 2022, a worker in their 20s died after getting caught in a sauce mixer, and a year later, a worker in their 50s died after getting caught in a dough machine.

Following the previous accidents, claims were made that safety regulations were not properly followed on site, leading to a boycott movement.

[Hyun Jae-soon/Head of the Occupational Safety and Health Office of the Korean Chemical, Textile & Food Workers’ Union: "The safety management system has not been disclosed or verified in any way. How many SPC workers have to die before proper preventive measures are taken...?"]

SPC Samlip stated that they are doing their best to determine the cause of the accident and will also work to ensure the psychological stability of their employees.

As the police have begun an investigation, the Ministry of Employment and Labor is also expected to look into whether there were any violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

