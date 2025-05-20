Biden diagnosed with cancer

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former U.S. President Biden, who had given up his re-election bid amid health concerns, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.



The cancer cells have spread to his bones.



Recently, even President Trump, who had raised questions about his health, wished him a speedy recovery.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.



[Report]



Former U.S. President Biden announced his battle with prostate cancer through a personal spokesperson's statement.



He experienced symptoms last week, and after tests, he was diagnosed with aggressive and highly malignant prostate cancer, with cancer cells having spread to his bones, the statement explained.



This comes just four months after he left office at the age of 82, the oldest president in U.S. history.



[Chris George/Northwestern University Medical School Cancer Specialist: "When the cancer has spread to the bones, that makes it Stage 4. That means that the cancer is not curable. There's definitely treatment available that can control the cancer."]



Biden's team stated that effective management of the cancer is possible and that they are considering treatment options.



During his presidency, Biden often stumbled and sometimes appeared awkward during debates.



There were ongoing controversies regarding health issues and cognitive decline, which led him to abandon his re-election bid midway.



However, medical professionals report that his previous appearances are not related to the recently confirmed prostate cancer.



The Biden couple has also directly refuted claims that they concealed cognitive decline.



[Joe Biden/Former U.S. President/ABC News on May 9: "(What is your response to these allegations and are these sources wrong?) They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that."]



President Trump, who had focused on attacking Biden's health previously, wished him a fast and successful recovery.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!