Controversy over debate remarks

[Anchor]

In yesterday's (May 18) debate, the issue of coffee cost at 120 won and hotel economics has continued to spark controversy.

The People Power Party claims it is a pseudo-economic view, while the Democratic Party argues it is being maliciously distorted, leading to a standoff.

This dispute has escalated into a series of accusations.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

On the 16th, at Lee Jae-myung's campaign rally.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 16: "If you spend 50,000 won on chicken, you sweat profusely and after an hour of selling, you only make 30,000 won. But if you sell a cup of coffee, you can get 8,000 to 10,000 won, and the cost, as I found out, is 120 won."]

This statement was made while explaining the process of persuading merchants to stop illegal operations in the valley during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province.

The candidate clarified that he was referring to the price of coffee beans at that time.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/Yesterday: "That does not take into account labor costs or facility costs."]

The People Power Party has continued to criticize, stating that 'Lee Jae-myung's pseudo-economic view' has been revealed.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It sounds like the cost price is 120 won and people are making a profit that's 80 times that amount."]

Coffee shop owners also condemned the remarks as belittling the hard work of self-employed individuals.

The Democratic Party countered, calling it negative smear campaigning.

They argue that it was a discussion about pure bean costs, and that a malicious framing is being applied.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Spokesperson of the Democratic Party Central Election Countermeasure Committee: "(Attacking coffee shop owners) as belittling or being unaware of the situation is a misguided attack."]

The debate also continued over the candidate's 'economic circulation theory,' which states that when money circulates, the economy is revitalized, referred to as 'hotel economics.'

[Na Kyung-won/Co-Chair of the People Power Party Election Countermeasure Committee: "(If the reservation fee) is refunded, the hotel owner suffers and is at risk of closing, which is a Ponzi scheme."]

[Lee Un-ju/Co-Chair of the Democratic Party Election Countermeasure Committee: "(It is) an active role of fiscal investment by the state, not utilizing the central bank's issuance power through an expansionary monetary policy."]

The legal battle is also intensifying.

After the Democratic Party filed a complaint against Kim Yong-tae for the coffee cost remarks, the People Power Party counter-filed against Lee Jae-myung.

The Democratic Party accused candidate Kim Moon-soo of falsely declaring that he refused to receive 1 billion won in compensation for the democratization movement.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

