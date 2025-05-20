News 9

Sudden floods hit southern China

[Anchor]

Sudden heavy rains are continuing in the southern regions of China, which have been suffering from drought.

It has been pouring more than 350 millimeters in a day, turning the dry land into a sea of water.

Three people have died due to landslides.

Kim Min-jung from Beijing reports.

[Report]

Mud water rushes through the residential streets like a torrent.

Cars are swept away, unable to withstand the current.

Heavy rains continue mainly in the southern regions of China, including Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province.

[Resident of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region/Baixingguanzhu Report: "An elderly person said they have never seen such heavy rain in 30 years. In some villages, the roads have completely collapsed, and the electricity is out."]

Inside homes filled with water, children who are unaware of the situation are splashing around.

In four observation stations in Guangxi, water levels have exceeded flood warning levels, with some areas recording the highest levels since 2015.

In some regions, more than 350 millimeters of rain fell in just one day.

[Xu Jun/Chief Forecaster, China Meteorological Administration/CCTV Report: "There has been a tendency for heavy rain in warm areas and near mountain ranges, and it has shown characteristics of intensifying as it gets closer to warmer regions."]

There have also been casualties, including three workers who died due to heavy rain and landslides while planting trees on a mountain.

The areas where the heavy rain has fallen were suffering from a prolonged drought until last month.

Concerns are growing that secondary damage could occur from this flood due to the weakened ground from the drought.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

