Debate over constitutional reform

The proposals for constitutional amendments put forth by candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo are sparking intense debate.



The People Power Party criticized Lee Jae-myung's proposal as a plan for long-term rule, while the Democratic Party condemned Kim Moon-soo's proposal as a shallow tactic for the election.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Both Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung's proposals allow for the possibility of serving as president again.



However, Kim's proposal allows for separate four-year terms, while Lee's proposal only permits consecutive terms.



The length of the next presidential term also differs.



Kim suggested reducing the term to three years to align with the schedules of the general and presidential elections, while Lee proposed to complete a five-year term this time.



The People Power Party criticized Lee's proposal as a scheme for 'long-term rule.'



[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson for the People Power Party Central Election Countermeasure Committee: "Lee Jae-myung's proposal is very insidious. To put it simply, it's a Putin model. It intends to permanently seize power…."]



They also pointed out that Lee's suggestion to introduce a prime minister recommended by the National Assembly would further concentrate power.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Countermeasure Committee: "It would neutralize checks on the executive branch and concentrate legislative power around the majority party in the assembly…."]



The Democratic Party rebutted the claim that the current president would benefit from this constitutional amendment, stating that it does not apply to sitting presidents.



[Lee Seok-yeon/Co-Chair of the Democratic Party's Joint Election Countermeasure Committee: "Whether it's a system of re-election or consecutive terms, it does not apply to the current president. You see what you want to see."]



They also criticized Kim's proposal as a tactic to evade an unfavorable election situation.



[Yoon Yeo-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party's Permanent General Election Countermeasure Committee: "If Kim Moon-soo wants to talk about constitutional amendments, he should first kneel and apologize to history and the people for the December 3rd insurrection."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok from the Reform Party emphasized that people are more important than systems, while Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party stated that power should be shared with the citizens.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



