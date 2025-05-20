News 9

Lee Sang-min returns to KCC

입력 2025.05.20 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The original "Oppa Brigade" leader, coach Lee Sang-min, has returned as the head coach of the professional basketball team KCC.

Coach Lee Sang-min expressed his ambition to lift the championship trophy at KCC, where his jersey number has been permanently retired.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Coach Lee Sang-min led the team to three championships since the days of KCC's predecessor, Hyundai, which is why his jersey number 11 has been permanently retired.

Having shared joys and sorrows with KCC, Coach Lee Sang-min stated that his final dream in basketball is to reach the top.

[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "I came here thinking this is the last chapter of my basketball life. If I have a final dream, it is to win a championship with KCC as a coach, and that is my biggest goal."]

As a top star since the basketball festival era and having had a fan club during his time as the head coach of Samsung, it seems he will be a significant asset for attracting fans.

However, having recorded last place twice during his time with the Samsung Thunders, there are questions about his leadership, and he has a responsibility to prove himself through results.

Additionally, it is a challenge to unite the KCC players, who have fallen to 9th place this season and have been labeled as a "sand grain" despite being a star-studded team.

[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "In a way, I am considered a failed coach from my time at Samsung. I want to play an aggressive style of basketball that entertains the fans. I aim to create an atmosphere where players can come and talk to me anytime."]

Coach Lee, who has formed a coaching staff with Lee Kyu-sup and Shin Myung-ho, has declared that he will eliminate the controversial "mountain training" and has ambitious plans to win a championship as a player, coach, and manager all within the same team for the first time in history.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Sang-min returns to KCC
    • 입력 2025-05-20 00:15:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The original "Oppa Brigade" leader, coach Lee Sang-min, has returned as the head coach of the professional basketball team KCC.

Coach Lee Sang-min expressed his ambition to lift the championship trophy at KCC, where his jersey number has been permanently retired.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Coach Lee Sang-min led the team to three championships since the days of KCC's predecessor, Hyundai, which is why his jersey number 11 has been permanently retired.

Having shared joys and sorrows with KCC, Coach Lee Sang-min stated that his final dream in basketball is to reach the top.

[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "I came here thinking this is the last chapter of my basketball life. If I have a final dream, it is to win a championship with KCC as a coach, and that is my biggest goal."]

As a top star since the basketball festival era and having had a fan club during his time as the head coach of Samsung, it seems he will be a significant asset for attracting fans.

However, having recorded last place twice during his time with the Samsung Thunders, there are questions about his leadership, and he has a responsibility to prove himself through results.

Additionally, it is a challenge to unite the KCC players, who have fallen to 9th place this season and have been labeled as a "sand grain" despite being a star-studded team.

[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "In a way, I am considered a failed coach from my time at Samsung. I want to play an aggressive style of basketball that entertains the fans. I aim to create an atmosphere where players can come and talk to me anytime."]

Coach Lee, who has formed a coaching staff with Lee Kyu-sup and Shin Myung-ho, has declared that he will eliminate the controversial "mountain training" and has ambitious plans to win a championship as a player, coach, and manager all within the same team for the first time in history.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포
‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방<br>…고소·고발 격화

‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방…고소·고발 격화
“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…<br>“접대 의혹 사진 공개”

“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…“접대 의혹 사진 공개”
질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져

질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.