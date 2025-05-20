Lee Sang-min returns to KCC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The original "Oppa Brigade" leader, coach Lee Sang-min, has returned as the head coach of the professional basketball team KCC.



Coach Lee Sang-min expressed his ambition to lift the championship trophy at KCC, where his jersey number has been permanently retired.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Coach Lee Sang-min led the team to three championships since the days of KCC's predecessor, Hyundai, which is why his jersey number 11 has been permanently retired.



Having shared joys and sorrows with KCC, Coach Lee Sang-min stated that his final dream in basketball is to reach the top.



[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "I came here thinking this is the last chapter of my basketball life. If I have a final dream, it is to win a championship with KCC as a coach, and that is my biggest goal."]



As a top star since the basketball festival era and having had a fan club during his time as the head coach of Samsung, it seems he will be a significant asset for attracting fans.



However, having recorded last place twice during his time with the Samsung Thunders, there are questions about his leadership, and he has a responsibility to prove himself through results.



Additionally, it is a challenge to unite the KCC players, who have fallen to 9th place this season and have been labeled as a "sand grain" despite being a star-studded team.



[Lee Sang-min/KCC Coach: "In a way, I am considered a failed coach from my time at Samsung. I want to play an aggressive style of basketball that entertains the fans. I aim to create an atmosphere where players can come and talk to me anytime."]



Coach Lee, who has formed a coaching staff with Lee Kyu-sup and Shin Myung-ho, has declared that he will eliminate the controversial "mountain training" and has ambitious plans to win a championship as a player, coach, and manager all within the same team for the first time in history.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



