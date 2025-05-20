동영상 고정 취소

It’s time to verify the pledges of presidential candidates. Today (5.19), we will examine the pledge regarding the 'military service system.'



This issue can stimulate the youth vote and has become a point of contention in every election.



In the era of low birth rates, we looked into the military service reform plans proposed by each candidate. Reporter Park Jin-soo has the details.



[Report]



Our military's active personnel is about 500,000, which is less than half of the North Korean military.



If the current system is maintained, due to the effects of low birth rates, this number will drop to around 300,000 in 15 years.



[Joo Eun-sik/Director of Korea Research Institute for Strategy: "What determines victory or defeat in war is people. Even if drones are operated, ultimately, personnel are needed to operate those drones."]



As a way to secure personnel, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed a 'selective conscription system.'



This would mix mandatory service with voluntary enlistment, increasing the proportion of volunteers.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Rather than spending time on simple repetitive training, it would be better to acquire specialized knowledge about complex weapon systems or engage in research and development during that time."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to introduce a women's voluntary service system and increase the ratio of female military officers to 30%.



He also stated that both men and women would be given military service bonus points.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Regardless of gender, those who dedicate their youth to military service for the country should receive additional points in various areas when they return to society."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok proposed a short-term service officer system.



This aims to increase specialized personnel suitable for future warfare, suggesting incentives such as tuition support.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "While attending university, if one serves as an officer for about 1 year and 6 to 7 months, they can complete their service."]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk suggested transitioning to a volunteer military system.



There are many challenges to overcome, whether to expand 'volunteer' service or 'female' service.



The number of non-commissioned officers entering the volunteer system is less than those leaving.



Poor treatment, such as salaries that are not much different from those of sergeants and frequent relocations, are cited as reasons, and it is pointed out that without significant improvements, expanding the volunteer system lacks feasibility.



Expanding female service requires improvements starting from the military environment.



35% of military buildings do not even have women's restrooms.



The concentration of female personnel in specific military branches could also lead to another controversy over gender discrimination.



Ultimately, it comes down to financial issues, and specific measures are missing from the candidates' pledges.



[Lee Kyung-seok/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Incheon National University: "How to create incentives and systems that allow for service extensions. Then, how will the budget be allocated within the limited budget..."]



In the rapidly changing security environment, some European countries are reintroducing conscription.



It is pointed out that the military service system should be approached from a security perspective, considering the reality of division, rather than being a tool for gaining votes.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.



