News 9

Clash over labor policies

[Anchor]

In yesterday's (5.18) debate, the candidates clashed over the so-called Yellow Envelope Law and renewable energy issues.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon reports on the key points and the candidates' claims.

[Report]

The amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, known as the 'Yellow Envelope Law.'

In 2014, when the court ruled that the Ssangyong Motor union should pay 4.7 billion won in damages due to a strike, citizens sent donations in yellow envelopes, which is how the name originated.

There are two main points of contention.

First, the limitation on damage claims against unions.

If the cause of the strike is illegal actions by the management, excessive damage claims against the union are prohibited.

It also enhances the rights of subcontracted workers, allowing them to negotiate with the primary contractor and guarantees the right to strike.

Although the law passed the National Assembly, it has been delayed by two presidential vetoes and is now on its third version.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: “This is already recognized by Supreme Court rulings and the International Labour Organization. It’s something that must be implemented.”]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: “It violates the Constitution and civil law. It doesn’t meet legal standards, and the contracts themselves wouldn’t hold.”]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: “Is it really unjust to want to negotiate with the actual employer?”]

With the explosive growth in power demand due to AI technology, there was also a heated debate over the effectiveness of renewable energy.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "What is the reason for continuously making favorable remarks about the wind power market, which is largely dominated by China? In the case of wind power, if a typhoon occurs and winds exceed 25 m/s, operations must be halted."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "It seems you are trying to label me as pro-China, which I find very inappropriate. Originally, these data centers are fundamentally using renewable energy as the standard."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Well-managed nuclear power plants are not dangerous; rather, they are safer and more environmentally friendly..."]

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

