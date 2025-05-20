News 9

Judge Jee explains addresses allegation

입력 2025.05.20 (00:15) 수정 2025.05.20 (01:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presiding judge of the insurrection case, Chief Judge Jee Kui-youn, has directly addressed the 'entertainment establishment hospitality allegations' raised by the Democratic Party in court.

He firmly denied the allegations, stating they are baseless, and the Democratic Party immediately escalated their offensive by releasing additional photos.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Before the fourth trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection leadership charges began, Chief Judge Jee Kui-youn spoke out for the first time regarding the 'hospitality allegations' surrounding him.

He stated that the allegations of hospitality at entertainment establishments raised by the Democratic Party are not true.

Judge Jee said, "I usually enjoy eating pork belly and drinking soju," and added, "I have never even thought about receiving hospitality at such places."

He continued, "Responding to external stimuli or attacks could affect the progress of the trial itself," emphasizing, "I will focus on a swift trial in accordance with the procedures set by law."

Unlike his previous silence since the allegations were made, he explained that he felt it was difficult for the trial to be trusted if he did not speak out.

The Democratic Party immediately held a press conference and continued their offensive by releasing additional photos.

They criticized that the photos clearly show Judge Jee entering an entertainment establishment, stating that a judge who lies cannot be entrusted with an insurrection trial.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "If the people in the photos are at least legal professionals, it cannot be denied that there is a general relevance to their duties."]

The Democratic Party plans to specify the date of Judge Jee's visit to the entertainment establishment and notify the Supreme Court, and is also considering filing a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The Supreme Court's Ethics Audit Office is conducting fact-finding work, including on-site investigations at the entertainment establishment.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Judge Jee explains addresses allegation
    • 입력 2025-05-20 00:15:43
    • 수정2025-05-20 01:30:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presiding judge of the insurrection case, Chief Judge Jee Kui-youn, has directly addressed the 'entertainment establishment hospitality allegations' raised by the Democratic Party in court.

He firmly denied the allegations, stating they are baseless, and the Democratic Party immediately escalated their offensive by releasing additional photos.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

Before the fourth trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection leadership charges began, Chief Judge Jee Kui-youn spoke out for the first time regarding the 'hospitality allegations' surrounding him.

He stated that the allegations of hospitality at entertainment establishments raised by the Democratic Party are not true.

Judge Jee said, "I usually enjoy eating pork belly and drinking soju," and added, "I have never even thought about receiving hospitality at such places."

He continued, "Responding to external stimuli or attacks could affect the progress of the trial itself," emphasizing, "I will focus on a swift trial in accordance with the procedures set by law."

Unlike his previous silence since the allegations were made, he explained that he felt it was difficult for the trial to be trusted if he did not speak out.

The Democratic Party immediately held a press conference and continued their offensive by releasing additional photos.

They criticized that the photos clearly show Judge Jee entering an entertainment establishment, stating that a judge who lies cannot be entrusted with an insurrection trial.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "If the people in the photos are at least legal professionals, it cannot be denied that there is a general relevance to their duties."]

The Democratic Party plans to specify the date of Judge Jee's visit to the entertainment establishment and notify the Supreme Court, and is also considering filing a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The Supreme Court's Ethics Audit Office is conducting fact-finding work, including on-site investigations at the entertainment establishment.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포

‘시흥 연쇄 흉기 난동’ 4명 사상…50대 중국인 체포
‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방<br>…고소·고발 격화

‘커피 원가’·‘호텔 경제학’ 공방…고소·고발 격화
“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…<br>“접대 의혹 사진 공개”

“의혹 제기 사실 아니야”…“접대 의혹 사진 공개”
질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져

질문에 묵묵부답…“문 부수고 들어가겠다” 증언 이어져
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.