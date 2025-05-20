Judge Jee explains addresses allegation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presiding judge of the insurrection case, Chief Judge Jee Kui-youn, has directly addressed the 'entertainment establishment hospitality allegations' raised by the Democratic Party in court.



He firmly denied the allegations, stating they are baseless, and the Democratic Party immediately escalated their offensive by releasing additional photos.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



Before the fourth trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection leadership charges began, Chief Judge Jee Kui-youn spoke out for the first time regarding the 'hospitality allegations' surrounding him.



He stated that the allegations of hospitality at entertainment establishments raised by the Democratic Party are not true.



Judge Jee said, "I usually enjoy eating pork belly and drinking soju," and added, "I have never even thought about receiving hospitality at such places."



He continued, "Responding to external stimuli or attacks could affect the progress of the trial itself," emphasizing, "I will focus on a swift trial in accordance with the procedures set by law."



Unlike his previous silence since the allegations were made, he explained that he felt it was difficult for the trial to be trusted if he did not speak out.



The Democratic Party immediately held a press conference and continued their offensive by releasing additional photos.



They criticized that the photos clearly show Judge Jee entering an entertainment establishment, stating that a judge who lies cannot be entrusted with an insurrection trial.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "If the people in the photos are at least legal professionals, it cannot be denied that there is a general relevance to their duties."]



The Democratic Party plans to specify the date of Judge Jee's visit to the entertainment establishment and notify the Supreme Court, and is also considering filing a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The Supreme Court's Ethics Audit Office is conducting fact-finding work, including on-site investigations at the entertainment establishment.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!