Lee backs Son’s title bid

[Anchor]



This Thursday morning, Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min will challenge for his first professional title in the Europa League final.



'Tottenham legend' Lee Young-pyo, a KBS commentator, also cautiously predicted the outcome while cheering for his junior Son Heung-min's victory.



Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.



[Report]



Tottenham's last victory dates back a whopping 17 years, to the 2008 English Football League Cup.



This is also why Lee Young-pyo, who was part of the championship team, desperately hopes for Son Heung-min's victory.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator/Tottenham Alumni: "He has won the Premier League top scorer and has many personal records, but if he adds a championship title to that, it would be even better. I think this is a great opportunity for Son Heung-min, for Tottenham, and for me."]



Commentator Lee Young-pyo expressed caution about Manchester United's wealth of experience in finals but also looked forward to a decisive moment from Son Heung-min in the big match.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Teams with a lot of championship experience tend to win when they reach the finals. That is something that concerns me. If Son Heung-min plays and scores, I expect we can win."]



For Son Heung-min, this is not only his first professional title challenge but also a golden opportunity to lift the trophy as captain during the awards ceremony.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Everyone knows that his time at Tottenham is not long for various reasons, so if he wins at this moment with such a great opportunity, I think it would be a big gift for everyone."]



'Tottenham legend' Lee Young-pyo is also eagerly awaiting the final.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "I look forward to seeing Son Heung-min score and lift the championship trophy in the final."]



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



