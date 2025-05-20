News 9

Lee backs Son’s title bid

[Anchor]

This Thursday morning, Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min will challenge for his first professional title in the Europa League final.

'Tottenham legend' Lee Young-pyo, a KBS commentator, also cautiously predicted the outcome while cheering for his junior Son Heung-min's victory.

Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.

[Report]

Tottenham's last victory dates back a whopping 17 years, to the 2008 English Football League Cup.

This is also why Lee Young-pyo, who was part of the championship team, desperately hopes for Son Heung-min's victory.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator/Tottenham Alumni: "He has won the Premier League top scorer and has many personal records, but if he adds a championship title to that, it would be even better. I think this is a great opportunity for Son Heung-min, for Tottenham, and for me."]

Commentator Lee Young-pyo expressed caution about Manchester United's wealth of experience in finals but also looked forward to a decisive moment from Son Heung-min in the big match.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Teams with a lot of championship experience tend to win when they reach the finals. That is something that concerns me. If Son Heung-min plays and scores, I expect we can win."]

For Son Heung-min, this is not only his first professional title challenge but also a golden opportunity to lift the trophy as captain during the awards ceremony.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Everyone knows that his time at Tottenham is not long for various reasons, so if he wins at this moment with such a great opportunity, I think it would be a big gift for everyone."]

'Tottenham legend' Lee Young-pyo is also eagerly awaiting the final.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "I look forward to seeing Son Heung-min score and lift the championship trophy in the final."]

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

  Lee backs Son's title bid
    입력 2025-05-20 00:15:43
    • 수정2025-05-20 00:16:18
    News 9
