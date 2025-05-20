Scheffler wins PGA Championship

동영상 고정 취소

The world number one in men's golf, Scheffler, has claimed victory at the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the season, with an overwhelming performance.



On the par-4 5th hole, Riley's lob shot from the rough drops into the hole cup as if it were dunked.



Nice birdie!



Scheffler, who struggled with his tee shots throughout the front nine, made an incredible bunker shot on the 3rd hole, which curved towards the hole cup and stopped just in front.



Finishing the final round at even par, Scheffler secured the PGA Championship title with a total score of 11 under par.



After sharing a joyful embrace with his family, Scheffler achieved his second victory of the season, standing shoulder to shoulder with golf legends.



Scheffler became the third player in history, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, to achieve three major wins and 15 tour victories before turning 29.



Since May 2023, Scheffler has maintained his position as world number one, ushering in a golden era.



Kim Si-woo, known to be a close friend of Scheffler, finished tied for 8th with a score of 4 under par, achieving his personal best in a major tournament.



