Military accidents raise alarm

입력 2025.05.20 (00:22) 수정 2025.05.20 (01:30)

[Anchor]

Today (May 19), an absurd accident occurred on a national road in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, where an army armored vehicle crashed into and mounted the central divider.

As various military-related accidents have continued this year, concerns about lax discipline are being raised again.

Reporter Cheon Chun-hwan reports.

[Report]

An armored vehicle is precariously stopped on top of the road's central divider.

Heavy equipment was even mobilized to remove the armored vehicle stuck in the divider.

Around 12:30 PM today, an armored vehicle belonging to a certain army unit crashed into the central divider on a four-lane road in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

After the collision, the armored vehicle continued to move for another 50 meters while still mounted on the central divider.

[Lee Sang-mo/Local resident: "I heard a loud noise and came out to see many large vehicles. The road was congested. I thought there must have been an accident and was watching."]

It is reported that the two soldiers, including the driver in the armored vehicle, were not seriously injured.

Immediately after the accident, the police took control of the road, preventing any secondary accidents.

[Kang Dong-hee/Chief of the Angseong Police Station, Chungju: "When we arrived at the scene, the military vehicle was on top of the central divider, so we controlled both directions of the road and focused on preventing secondary accidents."]

At the time of the accident, the armored vehicle was reportedly in transit for training.

The cause of the collision is presumed to be a malfunction in the armored vehicle's steering system.

The police and military authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident involving the armored vehicle's driver and others.

Following the fighter jet misfire incident in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province in March and the mistake of dropping machine gun pods in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province last month, this traffic accident involving an armored vehicle has raised concerns that military discipline may have become lax.

This is KBS News, Cheon Chun-hwan.

