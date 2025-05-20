Almost all SKT users’ data leaked

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The biggest concern for users regarding the SK Telecom hacking incident is the issue of cloned phones.



There is a fear that if a phone is cloned using the SIM information obtained through hacking, money could be withdrawn from my bank account without my knowledge.



To clone a mobile phone, you need the subscriber identification number, which is akin to an ID, and the device identification number, which is the unique number of the smartphone.



Both of these pieces of information are required to carry out the cloning.



Ultimately, whether or not a cloned phone can be created depends on the leakage and extent of these two pieces of information.



The joint investigation team announced the results of their investigation into these matters today (May 19).



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.



[Report]



The user SIM information leaked due to hacking is estimated to be around 27 million cases, effectively affecting all users.



The joint investigation team identified that the initial infiltration date of the malicious code was June 2022.



Since then, the infection spread, and 25 types of malicious code infiltrated 23 servers, but SKT was unaware of this for nearly three years.



In particular, the possibility that the device identification number, which had previously been stated as 'not leaked', may have been leaked has now been raised.



[Choi Woo-hyuk/Director of Information Security Network Policy, Ministry of Science and ICT: "We have confirmed that a total of 291,831 IMEI (device identification numbers) were included in files temporarily stored on the linked server for a certain period."]



There were no leaks from December of last year to last month, when access records were available, but the investigation team explained that there is a possibility of leakage during the two and a half years after the initial infiltration point when records were deleted.



SKT emphasized that even if the device identification number was leaked, it would be impossible to create a 'cloned phone'.



Nevertheless, they are taking measures to prevent the spread of anxiety by raising the abnormal authentication blocking system to the highest level.



[Ryu Jeong-hwan/Head of SKT Network Infrastructure Center: "We have reviewed all customer complaint data. If an incident had occurred due to illegal SIM cloning at that time, it would have already surfaced."]



The government also considers the possibility of cloned phone creation to be low, but has strongly demanded that SKT establish a solid compensation plan, as there could still be potential damages.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



