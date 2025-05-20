Late weathercaster was harassed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor, which has been investigating the case of the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, who reported being bullied at work, has concluded that she was indeed subjected to harassment.



However, they stated that they cannot recognize her as a worker, so they cannot take action under the Labor Standards Act.



The bereaved family expressed their opposition.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



In September of last year, MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna left a suicide note claiming she was bullied at work.



As the issue arose, the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a special labor inspection of MBC starting in February.



Three months later, the conclusion was reached: "There was harassment, but she is not recognized as a worker."



The Ministry pointed out that "the deceased received guidance and advice from her seniors regularly, but the actions that occurred repeatedly were difficult to recognize as necessary for work based on social norms."



Despite being a freelancer, the clear hierarchical organizational culture led to conflicts between seniors and juniors, which resulted in harassment.



However, the Ministry determined that they could not recognize Ms. Oh as a worker affiliated with MBC.



Since the 'workplace harassment' regulations that apply only to workers cannot be applied, it seems that only actions based on MBC's internal regulations will be possible.



[Ministry of Employment and Labor Official: "Since she does not fall under the 'workplace harassment regulations' of the Labor Standards Act, we are in a situation where we cannot take actions based on the labor standards law..."]



The bereaved family wept, stating they cannot accept that she is not recognized as a worker.



[Jang Yeon-mi/Mother of the late Oh Yoanna: "She worked as MBC instructed, yet they say she is not a worker. Is this a proper investigation?"]



MBC stated that they "take the Ministry's judgment seriously" and will take appropriate actions regarding those involved.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



