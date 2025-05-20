Police launch hidden patrols

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting next month, the police will deploy 'covert patrol cars' on automobile-only roads in the Seoul area, including Olympic Boulevard.



Since speed can be measured and violations can be enforced directly from within the patrol car, enforcement can occur anytime and anywhere.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



This is the Seoul Inner Circular Road.



As a vehicle in the first lane moves forward, a signal sounds.



The speed limit is 70 km/h, and this vehicle is speeding.



["This means that the vehicle is violating the speed limit."]



This enforcement was carried out using the latest equipment installed in a 'covert patrol car' that looks like an ordinary vehicle.



[Kim Bong-hwan/Inspector/Seoul Metropolitan Police, Urban Highway Patrol Division: "Once they pass this enforcement area, they tend to speed up again. So we are also preventing that...."]



This is the first time covert patrol cars have been introduced in the Seoul area.



A radar in front of the vehicle measures the speed, and a camera inside the vehicle recognizes and records the vehicle's photo and license plate.



Additionally, when the location and time of the enforcement are recorded, the data is sent to the police agency after further verification by the police.



In particular, since the vehicle can be parked on the shoulder without requiring the driver to exit, enforcement can occur 24 hours a day.



In addition to speeding, violations such as reckless driving, cutting in, lane violations, and using a mobile phone while driving are all subject to enforcement.



[Jung Hyun-ho/Superintendent/Seoul Metropolitan Police, Head of Urban Highway Patrol Division: "This is being introduced to raise awareness that traffic law violations can be enforced anytime and anywhere, and to prevent traffic accidents to protect the lives and safety of the public...."]



The police plan to begin full-scale enforcement of 'covert patrol cars' in the Seoul area, including Olympic Boulevard and Gangbyeonbuk-ro, starting next month after a grace period until the end of this month.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



