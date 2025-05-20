News 9

Israel launches ground assault

[Anchor]

Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The goal is said to be the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas, but the initial casualties are concentrated among civilians.

There has been no progress in ceasefire negotiations.

This is a report from Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.

[Report]

The air is filled with dusty debris from the shells fired by the Israeli military.

They are digging through the rubble with their bare hands to rescue survivors.

[Adam Jaser/Gaza resident: "I suddenly witnessed a house being bombed. Children were trapped under the debris."]

The Israeli military has struck 670 locations in the Gaza Strip over four days, resulting in over 400 deaths.

This is a military operation with an ultimatum for Hamas to release hostages unconditionally or to fight back to the end.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "The goal is to defeat Hamas and rescue the hostages. These two objectives are closely intertwined, and we will achieve them all."]

Hours before the ground operation began, the Israeli Prime Minister's office showed an open stance, stating that all possibilities, including a ceasefire, are on the table in negotiations with Hamas.

However, the preconditions such as the release of all hostages and the expulsion of Hamas remain, leading to evaluations that this is merely a way to build justification.

There have been media reports that U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Witkoff, urged both sides to consider a two-month ceasefire, but there has been no progress in negotiations.

Hamas criticized, "Israel wants to release hostages without promising to end the war."

The Israeli side announced plans to provide basic food supplies in non-combat areas to alleviate the hunger of Gaza residents.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

