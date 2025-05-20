Two poachers arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that illegally hunted wild animals in the mountains of Jeju and Gyeonggi has been caught by the police.



They trained Jindo dogs to attack wild animals and even created special tools for poaching.



This is a report by Na Jong-hoon.



[Report]



A pack of Jindo dogs wandering in the dark mountains.



Upon spotting a wild boar, they rush in all at once and bite it fiercely.



They are training Jindo dogs for poaching.



They also hunt other wild animals such as badgers, roe deer, and deer indiscriminately.



["Bokdori has achieved a legend. When gathered together, there are six of them."]



The Jeju Police have arrested two men in their 30s on charges of illegal hunting of wild animals.



From December 2020 to recently, they engaged in poaching 125 times in the mountainous areas of Jeju and Gyeonggi Province.



They illegally hunted over 160 animals.



They primarily targeted CCTV blind spots through field surveys and used special tools.



This is a specially made tool for poaching.



At first glance, it looks like a cane, but when the handle is removed, it transforms into a long spear.



In particular, they filmed the hunting scenes and shared them with members of the Jindo dog club to make money.



They sold the dogs they trained at high prices or charged for breeding services.



[Go Won-hyuk/Investigator, Jeju Police: "Rather than using firearms or weapons, they used a hunting method called 'mureobbang,' where hunting dogs are trained to bite vital areas, such as the neck or genitals."]



The police have also charged health food company officials who processed the poached animals into food products.



This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.



