KIA Tigers on 4-game streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The KIA Tigers, last season's champions in professional baseball, is slowly waking up.



They stumbled early in the season due to injuries, but have recently climbed to 4th place with a four-game winning streak, increasing the possibility of a historic joint postseason appearance with LG and Lotte.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



Last week, the KIA team, including the coaching staff, rallied with their socks pulled up in what is called 'farmer fashion'.



[Oh Seon-woo/KIA: "All the players wore farmer pants and united to say we must win, and I'm really happy that we did win. (Whose idea was it?) Choi Beo-ji (Choi Hyung-woo)...."]



The next day, foreign pitcher Naile and ace Yang Hyun-jong also performed well in farmer fashion, sweeping both games of the doubleheader, and the Sunday game, which went into extra innings, was concluded with a walk-off double by Han Jun-soo.



[Han Jun-soo/KIA: "Rather than 'yeah', I really felt good and thought, 'It's really over' as I rounded the bases."]



This marks the first sweep against Doosan in Gwangju in 14 years since 2011, and the team is now 4 wins and no losses since adopting the farmer theme.



Once plummeting to 10th place, KIA has surged back with a record of 5 wins and 1 loss last week, leaping to 4th place.



Most importantly, the stability of the starting rotation has changed.



In particular, Yang Hyun-jong has regained his form, recording an ERA in the 2s this May among many indicators.



[Yang Hyun-jong/KIA: "(Our team) no matter how many runs we score, my duty is to minimize the runs allowed, so I'm working hard."]



If they can effectively utilize the return of Lee Eui-lee, Wisdom, and Na Sung-bum, they could aim for a higher ranking.



With KIA's successful rebound, the possibility of a historic postseason showdown between LG, Lotte, and KIA is heating up in professional baseball.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!