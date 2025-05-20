News 9

KIA Tigers on 4-game streak

[Anchor]

The KIA Tigers, last season's champions in professional baseball, is slowly waking up.

They stumbled early in the season due to injuries, but have recently climbed to 4th place with a four-game winning streak, increasing the possibility of a historic joint postseason appearance with LG and Lotte.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Last week, the KIA team, including the coaching staff, rallied with their socks pulled up in what is called 'farmer fashion'.

[Oh Seon-woo/KIA: "All the players wore farmer pants and united to say we must win, and I'm really happy that we did win. (Whose idea was it?) Choi Beo-ji (Choi Hyung-woo)...."]

The next day, foreign pitcher Naile and ace Yang Hyun-jong also performed well in farmer fashion, sweeping both games of the doubleheader, and the Sunday game, which went into extra innings, was concluded with a walk-off double by Han Jun-soo.

[Han Jun-soo/KIA: "Rather than 'yeah', I really felt good and thought, 'It's really over' as I rounded the bases."]

This marks the first sweep against Doosan in Gwangju in 14 years since 2011, and the team is now 4 wins and no losses since adopting the farmer theme.

Once plummeting to 10th place, KIA has surged back with a record of 5 wins and 1 loss last week, leaping to 4th place.

Most importantly, the stability of the starting rotation has changed.

In particular, Yang Hyun-jong has regained his form, recording an ERA in the 2s this May among many indicators.

[Yang Hyun-jong/KIA: "(Our team) no matter how many runs we score, my duty is to minimize the runs allowed, so I'm working hard."]

If they can effectively utilize the return of Lee Eui-lee, Wisdom, and Na Sung-bum, they could aim for a higher ranking.

With KIA's successful rebound, the possibility of a historic postseason showdown between LG, Lotte, and KIA is heating up in professional baseball.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

