Pohang FC lodges complaint

동영상 고정 취소

Gwangju has been penalized by FIFA for failing to pay the solidarity contribution.



Yesterday, Pohang, who lost to Gwangju, officially filed a complaint with the K League.



The Pohang club sent a formal letter to the K League pointing out that Gwangju fielded ineligible players.



Gwangju did not transfer approximately 4.2 million won in solidarity contributions that arose from the signing of Asani, resulting in a player registration ban from FIFA effective December 17 of last year.



Gwangju was unaware of the penalty as the club's responsible official took a leave of absence without handing over duties, and they signed over ten players last winter.



Gwangju won against Pohang 1-0 yesterday, and the player who scored the winning goal, Park In-hyuk, also joined the team in January of this year after the FIFA penalty was imposed.



The Korea Football Association considers it an administrative error without intent, but there is still confusion on the ground as other clubs continue to protest.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!