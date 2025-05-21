News 9

Lee visits northern Gyeonggi

[Anchor]

With just two weeks to go before the presidential election, overseas voting began today (May 20).

The election campaign is heating up.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung encouraged voters to overwhelmingly punish the opposition through their votes.

Candidate Lee visited northern Gyeonggi Province and stated that special sacrifices for security require special compensation, revealing his development plans.

First news is reported by Won Dong-hee.

[Report]

["Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!"]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited northern Gyeonggi Province, emphasized that 'peace is the economy'.

He promised to establish a peace system based on strong national defense to revitalize the border area of Gyeonggi.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(When I was governor) I barely managed to allocate more budget to the north. If you give me the authority to run the country, I will do what I can as president."]

Candidate Lee stated that special sacrifices require special compensation and presented economic development plans for northern Gyeonggi, which is a border area between North and South Korea.

He announced plans for regional development, including the utilization of returned U.S. military land in Paju, and the creation of a peace economic special zone to foster green industries.

He repeatedly opposed the idea of dividing Gyeonggi Province, stating that it would disadvantage the northern region.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The north is very vulnerable in terms of industrial economic base due to various regulations. To say that separation would lead to a significant deregulation is a deception."]

As overseas voting began, he encouraged participation, stating that votes are stronger than bullets.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We must win even by one vote! We must overwhelmingly punish them, right?"]

Candidate Lee responded to the People Power Party's attacks regarding his comment about 'coffee costing 120 won', stating that the issue is the distortion and manipulation of the facts.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Is it acceptable to say 'they are selling it at a high price' and 'slandering self-employed people'? This is a clear criminal act of publishing false information to defeat me…."]

Candidate Lee also questioned Kim Moon-soo, who called the Serious Accident Punishment Act a bad law, asking why a law aimed at reducing deaths from industrial accidents is considered a bad law, especially after another worker death occurred recently at the SPC Samlip factory.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

