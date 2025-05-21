Lee Jun-seok campaigns in Gwangju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok has focused on winning the hearts of the Honam region for the second day in Gwangju.



He criticized the 12.3 emergency martial law, comforting the citizens of Gwangju, and stated that he would inherit the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



A long line on the campus lawn, waiting to take a photo with candidate Lee Jun-seok.



["(Thank you.) I will work hard."]



Candidate Lee shared concerns about youth issues such as employment and pension reform while having a meal with students from Chonnam National University.



[Chonnam National University Student: "Opportunities are concentrated in Seoul, so it is very difficult to start in the provinces."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "When we ask what should be the core of Gwangju and Jeonnam, I think there are opportunities related to mobility."]



He promised to make Gwangju a fully autonomous driving special zone and to restore the international flight function of Gwangju Airport, addressing local long-standing projects.



Candidate Lee appealed once again for the support of the younger generation in Gwangju, stating that the voices of youth will be reflected when competition in Honam politics is possible.



Meeting with Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jeong, he criticized the 12.3 emergency martial law once again.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I sincerely offer my condolences to the citizens of Gwangju as a politician...."]



He emphasized that he would inherit the spirit of breaking regionalism by mentioning the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun to local journalists.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "It was right here in Gwangju that President Roh Moo-hyun, who had a support rate of 1.6%, was supported and upheld by that spirit."]



Candidate Lee will target youth and moderate voters in the metropolitan area tomorrow (May 21).



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



