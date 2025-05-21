Vague real estate plans

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will take a look at the real estate pledges of the presidential candidates.



The candidates generally state that they will increase housing supply and give preferential treatment to young people and newlyweds.



However, specific proposals are hard to find, and there is a sense that these pledges are being deprioritized compared to previous elections.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



An apartment complex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where reconstruction procedures are underway.



It is a land transaction permission zone, but recent transactions have been reported at high prices.



[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Gangnam-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "If a contract is made for 5 billion won, the next one will be listed for 5.5 billion won."]



[Mr. B/Real estate agent in Gangnam-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "It's beyond imagination right now. What is currently on the market is nothing compared to what is to come."]



Despite the expansion of regulations, the rise in house prices in Seoul shows no signs of slowing down.



Concerns about further increases in house prices are naturally arising.



[Noh Ji-min/Gyeyang-gu, Incheon: "I think it will rise to a burdensome level. Not just in sales, but even just rent might become overwhelming..."]



However, in this presidential election, such concerns about house prices are not visible.



Promises to build between 2 million and 3 million homes.



These figures, which candidates rushed to promise in the last election to control house prices, have disappeared in this election.



This time, while candidates have united in calling for an increase in housing supply, the direction is different.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to expand public rental housing for young people and newlyweds.



He stated that he would increase supply, but did not reveal specific plans.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/yesterday: "In the future, we will manage it stably and increase supply according to the principle of supply and demand if there is a shortage..."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo said he would increase private supply, but also did not provide any numbers.



He promised '3-3-3 youth housing', among other things.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/yesterday: "We will supply 100,000 homes annually that support housing costs for 9 years: 3 years after marriage, 3 years for the first child, and 3 years for the second child."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok focused on supply and financial support based on actual demand.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate/Apr. 30: "We will provide low-interest loans of up to 50 million won as a solid start-up fund for young people who do not go to college..."]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk proposed supplying 2 million green public rental homes and guaranteeing unlimited renewal contracts for tenants.



[Park Beom-seop/KBS pledge verification advisory group/Professor at Chung-Ang University: "There is no specific pledge on how to assist actual demanders in securing housing."]



In Seoul, the price of a single desirable home continues to rise, while unsold properties are piling up in the provinces.



With the lack of specificity in the pledges, it is difficult to predict what solutions the next government will come up with.



KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



