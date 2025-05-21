News 9

PPP rallies around ‘One Team’

[Anchor]

The People Power Party is focusing on creating a so-called "one team" following the departure of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Former leader Han Dong-hoon has started supporting campaigns, and there are mentions of former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo possibly joining the election committee.

Proposals to unify behind candidate Lee Jun-seok are also underway.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

Former leader Han Dong-hoon, who has refused to join the election committee demanding a severance from former President Yoon.

He has embarked on his first supporting campaign nine days into the official election campaign.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "I came out to prevent the dangerous world that Lee Jae-myung is trying to create. I am working to stop Lee Jae-myung's 120 won economy and his judicial coup."]

The possibility of former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who endorsed candidate Kim yesterday (May 19), joining the election committee is also being discussed.

[Yoo Sang-beom/Member of the People Power Party/Head of Hawaii Special Envoy/CBS Radio Kim Hyun-jung's News Show: "If he joins the election committee and goes out for the campaign, he could play a very important role in the candidate unification process."]

The love calls towards candidate Lee Jun-seok continue, with co-chair Ahn Cheol-soo requesting a conversation, acknowledging the candidate's wounds, and candidate Kim Moon-soo also extending his hand again.

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "(Candidate Lee Jun-seok) is someone who has represented our party. So you must have seen the debates, and there is nothing different between us."]

The People Power Party has also raised issues regarding Lee Jae-myung's comments related to North Korea, following the 'coffee cost of 120 won' and 'hotel economics'.

They argue that he provoked North Korea by saying that North Korea endured well and built walls out of fear of a preemptive strike, which they claim defends North Korea.

[Seong Il-jong/Member of the People Power Party/Chairman of the National Defense Committee: "It seems like he is reading the orders written by Kim Jong-un, as he keeps making shocking and absurd arguments."]

Meanwhile, Kim Yong-tae, the chair of the emergency response committee, met with the leader of the New Future Democratic Party, Jeon Byung-heon, and agreed to continue discussions on forming an 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' alliances and on a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term to three years.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok stated that the unification process with candidate Kim Moon-soo could appear outdated, and he has no intention of proceeding at all.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

