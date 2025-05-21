Kim pledges cultural accessibility

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the need to address blind spots while visiting the Seoul "jjokbangchon" (micro-housing areas) and traditional alley markets.



He also referred to candidate Lee Jae-myung as a "bullet-shielding legislation candidate," stating that instead of using bulletproof windows and wearing bulletproof vests, he should go to prison.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo responded to the cheers of his supporters with a deep bow.



From the start of his campaign, he strongly criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He directly attacked Lee, saying he is a candidate who doesn't just use bulletproof widows for security, but seeks bullet-shielding legislation to avoid judicial risks.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The one with many crimes should not be wearing bulletproof vests but should sit in the safest national bulletproof facility, which is prison. Everyone!"]



In the traditional alley market, he attacked Lee's remark about coffee costing 120 won.



He emphasized that merchants are frustrated and that he will become the president of the market.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Only when the market is functioning properly can the economy of South Korea operate, right? I, Kim Moon-soo, will become the president of the market."]



He also visited the "jjokbangchon" (micro-housing areas).



While observing the development situation in the area, he promised support for vulnerable groups.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This is a blind spot in our society, and these people need to have their residences improved and at least have minimum living conditions..."]



Meeting with cultural and artistic organizations, he stated that he would increase support for the development of the domestic arts industry.



He pledged to create a "10-minute on foot cultural living zone" by increasing cultural centers and performance venues in various locations.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Investing state finances and promoting and supporting the culture and arts is one of the important responsibilities of the president."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who continues to engage with socially marginalized groups, is scheduled to continue his campaign for moderate outreach in the metropolitan area tomorrow (May 21).



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



