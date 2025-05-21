News 9

Kim pledges cultural accessibility

입력 2025.05.21 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the need to address blind spots while visiting the Seoul "jjokbangchon" (micro-housing areas) and traditional alley markets.

He also referred to candidate Lee Jae-myung as a "bullet-shielding legislation candidate," stating that instead of using bulletproof windows and wearing bulletproof vests, he should go to prison.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo responded to the cheers of his supporters with a deep bow.

From the start of his campaign, he strongly criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He directly attacked Lee, saying he is a candidate who doesn't just use bulletproof widows for security, but seeks bullet-shielding legislation to avoid judicial risks.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The one with many crimes should not be wearing bulletproof vests but should sit in the safest national bulletproof facility, which is prison. Everyone!"]

In the traditional alley market, he attacked Lee's remark about coffee costing 120 won.

He emphasized that merchants are frustrated and that he will become the president of the market.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Only when the market is functioning properly can the economy of South Korea operate, right? I, Kim Moon-soo, will become the president of the market."]

He also visited the "jjokbangchon" (micro-housing areas).

While observing the development situation in the area, he promised support for vulnerable groups.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This is a blind spot in our society, and these people need to have their residences improved and at least have minimum living conditions..."]

Meeting with cultural and artistic organizations, he stated that he would increase support for the development of the domestic arts industry.

He pledged to create a "10-minute on foot cultural living zone" by increasing cultural centers and performance venues in various locations.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Investing state finances and promoting and supporting the culture and arts is one of the important responsibilities of the president."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who continues to engage with socially marginalized groups, is scheduled to continue his campaign for moderate outreach in the metropolitan area tomorrow (May 21).

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim pledges cultural accessibility
    • 입력 2025-05-21 00:04:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the need to address blind spots while visiting the Seoul "jjokbangchon" (micro-housing areas) and traditional alley markets.

He also referred to candidate Lee Jae-myung as a "bullet-shielding legislation candidate," stating that instead of using bulletproof windows and wearing bulletproof vests, he should go to prison.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! Kim Moon-soo!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo responded to the cheers of his supporters with a deep bow.

From the start of his campaign, he strongly criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung.

He directly attacked Lee, saying he is a candidate who doesn't just use bulletproof widows for security, but seeks bullet-shielding legislation to avoid judicial risks.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The one with many crimes should not be wearing bulletproof vests but should sit in the safest national bulletproof facility, which is prison. Everyone!"]

In the traditional alley market, he attacked Lee's remark about coffee costing 120 won.

He emphasized that merchants are frustrated and that he will become the president of the market.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Only when the market is functioning properly can the economy of South Korea operate, right? I, Kim Moon-soo, will become the president of the market."]

He also visited the "jjokbangchon" (micro-housing areas).

While observing the development situation in the area, he promised support for vulnerable groups.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "This is a blind spot in our society, and these people need to have their residences improved and at least have minimum living conditions..."]

Meeting with cultural and artistic organizations, he stated that he would increase support for the development of the domestic arts industry.

He pledged to create a "10-minute on foot cultural living zone" by increasing cultural centers and performance venues in various locations.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Investing state finances and promoting and supporting the culture and arts is one of the important responsibilities of the president."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who continues to engage with socially marginalized groups, is scheduled to continue his campaign for moderate outreach in the metropolitan area tomorrow (May 21).

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 재건축 신고가 속출…숫자 사라진 부동산 공약

서울 재건축 신고가 속출…숫자 사라진 부동산 공약
김용태 “배우자 토론하자”…<br>이재명 “이벤트화 장난” 이준석 “아무말 대잔치”

김용태 “배우자 토론하자”…이재명 “이벤트화 장난” 이준석 “아무말 대잔치”
법관대표회의, 재판 독립·공정성 안건 상정…‘이재명 판결’ 논의는 제외

법관대표회의, 재판 독립·공정성 안건 상정…‘이재명 판결’ 논의는 제외
‘통일교 샤넬백’, 김건희 수행비서가 받아…다른 제품으로 교환도

‘통일교 샤넬백’, 김건희 수행비서가 받아…다른 제품으로 교환도
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.