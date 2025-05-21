News 9

Agenda set for judges' meeting

[Anchor]

The agenda for the National Judges' Representative Conference addressing the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court ruling on Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has been set.

The agenda includes concerns about the infringement of judicial independence and the fairness of trials, but it does not include a discussion on the merits or demerits of the Supreme Court ruling regarding the candidate.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

Ahead of the temporary meeting of the National Judges' Representative Conference, the agenda to be discussed on the day of the meeting has been proposed.

Both items were suggested by the chairperson, Judge Kim Ye-young of the Seoul Southern District Court.

The first agenda item states the commitment to affirm the value of judicial independence and to strive to uphold the fairness of trials and the democratic accountability of the judiciary.

The second agenda item expresses serious recognition of the shaken trust in the judiciary and deep concern about the potential infringement of judicial independence due to accountability inquiries based on individual trials and changes to the system.

This temporary meeting was convened amid controversy over the Supreme Court's unusually swift remand of Lee Jae-myung's public election law case.

Some judges have criticized the Supreme Court ruling under their real names on the court's internal network, calling for political neutrality of the judiciary.

However, it seems that the agenda regarding the merits or demerits of the Supreme Court ruling will not be discussed in this temporary meeting.

The Judges' Representative Conference stated, "We deemed it inappropriate to express opinions regarding individual trials and procedural progress."

The temporary meeting scheduled for the 26th requires a majority of members to be present to convene, and a majority of those present must agree to pass individual agenda items.

If the agreement of nine or more attendees is obtained, agenda items can be proposed on-site, and the items may be modified during the discussion process.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

