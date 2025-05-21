Chief prosecutor resigns

동영상 고정 취소

Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and Jo Sang-won, the deputy chief prosecutor, who led the investigation into the stock price manipulation allegations against Kim Keon-hee, have both submitted their resignations.



After the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared Kim of charges last October, the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion, leading to nearly 100 days of suspension from their duties.



The two returned to work in March after the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the case.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!