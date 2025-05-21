Chief prosecutor resigns
Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and Jo Sang-won, the deputy chief prosecutor, who led the investigation into the stock price manipulation allegations against Kim Keon-hee, have both submitted their resignations.
After the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared Kim of charges last October, the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion, leading to nearly 100 days of suspension from their duties.
The two returned to work in March after the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the case.
