Poor forest road construction

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The results of an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection revealed that the construction of forest roads, which are essential for extinguishing wildfires, has been poorly executed.



The Board pointed out that the poor construction has actually increased the risk of landslides.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



In July 2023, two people died in a landslide in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.



[Witness at the time/July 15, 2023/voice altered: "A landslide occurred and hit them. (The victims) were coming down after a memorial service and had an accident."]



At that time, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety identified the cracks in the forest road as the cause.



Experts who investigated the site also stated that there were no safety devices to prevent landslides near the forest road.



The Korea Forest Service clarified that the issue is not limited to the forest roads.



Upon investigation, the Board found that a special corporation under the Korea Forest Service, which is responsible for accident investigations, reached a conclusion that was the opposite of the experts' findings.



The forest cooperative that carried out the forest road construction was not penalized; instead, it was involved in the accident investigation.



This creates a structure where poor construction can be concealed.



The Korea Forest Service is focusing on the construction of road for wildfire suppression, but when the Board sampled 135 newly established forest roads within three years, it found that 103 of them were left without landslide prevention structures.



Most of these forest road constructions are carried out by the 'forest cooperatives' managed by the Korea Forest Service.



Out of a budget of 890 billion won over four years, 87% was taken by the cooperatives, with almost all of it being through negotiated contracts.



As there was a shortage of technical personnel compared to the construction volume, there were also cases where supervisors were not properly assigned to the site or unqualified individuals were sent.



[Director of the Industrial Finance Audit Bureau, Board of Audit and Inspection: "(The Korea Forest Service) is saying that there are some advantages in terms of post-management, but that ultimately becomes the starting point for collusion."]



The Korea Forest Service has stated that it will promptly complete follow-up measures, including a comprehensive investigation of the currently constructed forest roads and expanding competitive bidding.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!