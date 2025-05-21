DP touts “big tent for national unity”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party assessed that the big tent for national unity is growing as conservative figures declare their support for candidate Lee Jae-myung and join his campaign.



They stated that this election is a confrontation with the "insurrection tent" represented by the People Power Party and others.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.



[Report]



Former lawmakers of conservative parties are declaring support for and joining the Democratic Party. Supporters of former President Park Geun-hye and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo are joining the DP campaign teams.



The Democratic Party attributed meaning to candidate Lee's unifying efforts, stating that the "big tent for the people" is expanding.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party General Election Headquarters Chief: "We are currently rallying together for national interests, not ideology. The walls of regional conflict and animosity that have tormented us for nearly half a century are crumbling."]



They criticized the People Power Party, stating that their camp is centered around those responsible for insurrection, including former President Yoon's lawyers, key pro-Yoon lawmakers, and the Jeon Kwang-hoon brigade.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Democratic Party Election Headquarters Comprehensive Situation Room Chief: "It is a confrontation over whether to end the insurrection or to continue it. It is a battle between the 'big tent for national unity' and the 'insurrection tent' that has gathered extreme right protesting forces."]



They criticized that the People Power Party is still hung up on filling their "empty tent" by sending a special envoy to Hawaii to urge support from former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and persistently reaching out to Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.



Criticism also continued regarding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon, who is presiding over the trial of former President Yoon, amid allegations of "entertainment bar hospitality."



[Kim Young-jin/Democratic Party Election Headquarters Political Affairs Chief/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "Is there competence? And can a judge who is not clean deliver a clean verdict? I believe this raises questions."]



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party criticized candidate Kim Moon-soo for suggesting the possibility of increasing the defense cost-sharing for U.S. troops, stating, "This is not an issue that can be given as a 'free gift' without national consensus," adding, "Candidate Kim's mouth has become another diplomatic risk."



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



